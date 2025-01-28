Binance Labs-incubated Cycle Network Launches Mainnet Before Token Generation

Cycle Network will launch its highly anticipated alpha mainnet on January 28, 2025, marking the start of the Pre-TGE phase. In collaboration with Symbiotic, a modular restaking protocol supporting a wide range of assets. Cycle Network aims to build a bridgeless liquidity network secured by shared security infrastructure, addressing dApp fragmentation and promoting a unified Web3 ecosystem.

Growth and User Expansion

Cycle Network’s first testnet, launched in February 2023, has attracted significant developer and user interest, leading to its inclusion in Binance Labs’ S7 program. Golden Goose, the first GameFi platform on Cycle Network, has seen over 800,000 active test addresses, with more than 100,000 users from TikTok. The platform is expanding into Brazil and Japan, showing strong international growth.

Breakthrough Market Achievements

Golden Goose is the first Web3 product to leverage TikTok for Web2-to-Web3 transition, utilizing Cycle Network’s Bridgeless technology. This innovation is not only revolutionizing GameFi but also enabling successful cold-starts for partners.

Strategic Support and Future Plans

Cycle Network’s Alpha mainnet launches on January 28, 2025, with incentive and developer reward programs. After the Alpha mainnet launch, Cycle Network will gradually enable asset flow between Non-EVM and EVM networks, enhancing cross-chain interoperability. And keep supporting more chain abstraction developers to catch more retails around web2 and web3.

For more details, visit the official website.

About Cycle Network

Cycle Network is a Web3 infrastructure project focused on full-chain interoperability and bridgeless liquidity for DeFi. It is setting the stage for a more efficient and secure blockchain future.

Learn More:

Official Website｜Twitter | Telegram