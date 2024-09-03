Binance CEO Lawyer Files A Fresh Bail Request

The court in Gambaryan’s case will review the executive’s most recent bail request during his upcoming hearing on September 4.

TakeAway Points:

Gambaryan’s next hearing is set for Sept. 4, where the judge will consider the executive’s latest motion for bail.

According to the report, a recently released video purports to document the cruel treatment of a Binance executive who is being held captive in Nigeria, intensifying calls for his release as his condition worsens.

However, lawyers for Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) immediately opposed the motion, arguing that Gambaryan was not in poor health, despite counsel for the government regulator submitting the detained executive’s health records to the court, which indicate that he requires surgery.

The executive was detained in connection with alleged financial crimes involving $34 million related to Binance’s operations in Nigeria.

Cruel treatment of Binance Executive revealed in a video

A recently discovered video purports to document the cruel treatment of a Binance executive incarcerated in Nigeria, intensifying calls for his release as his condition worsens.

Tigran Gambaryan, Binance’s head of crime compliance, appeared in court after his trial date was brought forward to Sept. 2. Shortly after his court appearance, a disturbing video emerged, prompting Binance CEO Richard Teng to demand Gambaryan’s immediate release.

Teng shared the footage in a Sept. 3 X post.

“This inhumane treatment of Tigran must end. He must be allowed to go home for medical treatment and to be with his family.”

The video has renewed calls for Gambaryan’s release. He has been detained for more than six months, raising concerns about his access to legal representation and medical care.

The executive was detained in connection with alleged financial crimes involving $34 million related to Binance’s operations in Nigeria.

Gambaryan’s attorney files a fresh bail request

During the trial, Gambaryan’s attorney filed a new motion for bail, citing the executive’s deteriorating health.

However, Lawyers for Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) immediately opposed the motion, arguing that Gambaryan was not in poor health, despite counsel for the government regulator submitting the detained executive’s health records to the court, which indicate that he requires surgery.

The next hearing is set for Sept. 4, when the judge will consider the bail motion.

Gambaryan struggles with health issues

According to the report, Gambaryan’s health is reportedly declining in detention, adding significance to the outcome of the Sept. 4 hearing.

The Binance executive’s family has raised concerns over his worsening health conditions, which they claim are due to prolonged medical negligence. The family said in a shared statement:

“He is no longer able to walk from the pain of his untreated herniated disc or spinal injury. The prison is also refusing to provide him with a wheelchair.”

The recently surfaced video shows he lacks access to essential medical equipment, including a wheelchair.

The video shows Gambaryan struggling to walk. He repeatedly asks the guard why he is not allowed to use a wheelchair. However, the guard ignores his requests and insists he continue walking with only a single crutch.