Biggest Underdog Rally: XRP Flips USDT To Become 3rd Biggest Crypto, But DTX Exchange Steals the Show

XRP has done the unthinkable and passed Tether to become the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. This is a fantastic display of resilience and market momentum. Fueled by regulatory optimism, political shifts, and speculation, XRP is back in investors’ good books for the long term. But in all this excitement, a lesser-known player, DTX Exchange (DTX), is quietly making waves with its platform and presale success. The crypto market is as wild as ever.

XRP’s Comeback Of The Decade

XRP’s comeback after years of drama, including its high-profile lawsuit with the SEC. XRP surged 30% on Sunday to a multi-year high of $2.42. That put XRP’s market cap at $138.6 billion, surpassing Tether (USDT) and Solana (SOL) to become the 3rd largest. Trading volume was up 75% to $26.41 billion in 24 hours.

Source: CoinMarketCap

XRP’s Rally Has Multiple Catalysts

XRP’s surge isn’t an accident. Market and political factors have pushed it forward.

Political Shifts in Favor of Crypto: Donald Trump’s election has boosted market sentiment. Speculation on crypto-friendly policies under his administration has given hope for less regulation for Ripple and XRP. Expected SEC Leadership Change: Reports that SEC Chair Gary Gensler is stepping down have added to the optimism. Ripple’s lawsuit with the SEC has caused a major overhang in XRP’s price, and a change in leadership could mean a more favorable outcome. ETF Frenzy: WisdomTree and 21Shares have filed XRP ETFs, which has excited the market. As ETFs gain traction in crypto, XRP could see more institutional interest and demand.

XRP’s rally has people speculating it could surpass Ethereum as the second-largest cryptocurrency. Crypto influencers like Ben “BitBoy” Armstrong say XRP could challenge Ethereum if this rally continues. XRP is getting close to its all-time high of $3.40, set in January 2018, and this rally could be the catalyst to break new records. But beware. Some point to high open interest, which could mean a leverage-fueled pump and more price volatility.

DTX Exchange (DTX) Is The Quiet Player In The Game

While XRP gets all the headlines, DTX Exchange (DTX) has been flying under the radar. Currently, in presale, DTX has raised $9.2 million and has attracted the attention of institutional investors and retail traders. DTX has just entered the sixth stage, and the price has reached $0.12, a 500% increase from its initial price of $0.02.

DTX’s appeal is its platform, which bridges traditional and digital finance. Sub-second trade execution, multi-asset trading across equities, cryptocurrencies, and forex, and strict compliance standards make it a serious player. The SOLIDProof audit has also given investors more confidence. Analysts say DTX could hit $10 before launch, making early adopters a nice profit.

Redefining The Game

XRP’s rally shows how fast the crypto market can change. The factors driving this rally are all connected, from regulatory pressures to political events. DTX Exchange’s rapid growth shows innovation can disrupt the big players.

As the bull run gets going, XRP’s up, and DTX’s trajectory looks good for the crypto space. Whether XRP continues to go up or DTX becomes a top-tier exchange, one thing is for sure: the era of the underdog isn’t over yet.

