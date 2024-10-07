Biggest Presale in Crypto History! BlockDAG Hits $10M in 72 Hours— Latest on Arbitrum & Solana Price Prediction

Crypto enthusiasts often chase opportunities that promise swift gains, especially when market movements hint at potential spikes.

Solana’s recent dip to $132 has caught the attention of those hoping for a rebound to $140, while Arbitrum’s milestone of surpassing 1 billion transactions underscores its growing influence among Ethereum Layer 2 solutions.

But while these projects keep pace, BlockDAG is pulling ahead. With an astonishing $10 million raised in just 72 hours, BlockDAG’s presale is moving at lightning speed.

It has raised over $90 million within a few months, marking the biggest boom in presale history. With the current presale momentum, the big question is: will it reach its $600M presale target in 2 months?

Solana Price Prediction: Will It Break Resistance at $148?

Solana (SOL) recently faced downward pressure, slipping below the $145 mark and testing support at $132. Traders are keeping a close watch as SOL attempts to consolidate its position near $142, hovering around the 100-hourly simple moving average. A recovery above $140 could pave the way for further gains, with critical resistance at $148 and $150.

If SOL breaks these barriers, it might retest the $155 to $162 range. However, a dip below $132 could see SOL decline further, reaching the $120 support zone. This consolidation phase will determine whether SOL is poised for a bullish turnaround or further decrease.

Arbitrum News: Surpasses 1 Billion Transactions

Arbitrum has reached a significant milestone, registering over 1 billion transactions on its mainnet. This achievement underscores Arbitrum’s role in advancing Ethereum Layer 2 solutions through its optimistic roll-up technology, providing faster and more cost-effective transactions. The network has grown from managing fewer than 100,000 daily transactions to processing over 2 million daily.

However, despite its impressive transaction volume, the platform has faced criticism for periods of high congestion and slower transaction speeds during peak times. The ARB token’s price has struggled to gain upward momentum, recently experiencing a 9.2% drop.

BlockDAG’s Presale Hits $10M in 72 Hours – BDAG Demand Soars!

BlockDAG is making headlines with its explosive presale, attracting $10 million in 72 hours. This rapid surge has led to unprecedented demand for BDAG coins, suggesting that presale batches could sell out faster than anticipated.

The excitement is driven by large crypto whales making substantial investments, further boosting the project’s visibility. As more participants join, each batch sees a price increase, creating urgency for investors who aim to secure their stakes before prices increase.

Adding to this momentum is the launch of the BlockDAG Explorer, a new tool that has piqued the interest of blockchain developers. This explorer enables developers to navigate and analyse BlockDAG’s network activities, offering real-time tracking of transactions and blocks.

BlockDAG provides a seamless development environment with support for EVM and UTXO models. This accessibility has drawn developers eager to engage with the network, further raising presale figures. The explorer’s launch creates a new wave of engagement within the BlockDAG ecosystem.

As the presale crossed over $90 million, BlockDAG is moving towards its ambitious $600 million goal. The BDAG coin price has surged by 1960%, from $0.001 in initial batches to $0.0206 in Batch 24.

With 140,000+ unique holders already on board, BlockDAG’s market presence is growing rapidly. Experts project that BDAG could reach $20 by 2027, offering a potential 20,000x ROI for early backers. This momentum suggests that those who act now could reap significant benefits, as later traders may face higher entry points once the current batch is over anytime soon.

Top Crypto Gainers

While Solana’s price movements remain uncertain, clinging to the $132 support with hopes of a rebound, and Arbitrum’s impressive 1 billion transaction milestone is overshadowed by a recent dip in ARB’s price. BlockDAG is seizing the spotlight with its presale success, raising over $90 million within months.

This momentum sets BlockDAG apart as a top contender among the big crypto gainers. With a $600 million target in sight and whales backing its growth, the opportunity for significant returns looks promising for those who get in early before prices climb even higher.

