BIGA Group: Leading the Way in Sustainable Construction Innovation

Transforming Vietnam’s Industrial Landscape with BIGA CONS, BIGA PANEL, and BIGA WINDOW

BIGA Group featured on Forbes Cover

BIGA Group has emerged as a leader in Vietnam’s construction industry through its innovative products: BIGA CONS, BIGA PANEL, and BIGA WINDOW. Committed to green technology and sustainable practices, BIGA Group delivers insulation, energy efficiency, and cutting-edge solutions to the industrial construction sector.

BIGA Group’s Expertise: Delivering Excellence Across the Board

Each division of BIGA Group specializes in key construction areas, ensuring top-tier quality and innovation to meet diverse industrial needs.

– BIGACONS specializes in panel construction, aluminum and glass projects, plaster applications, and seam lock roofing. By utilizing high-quality materials and expert engineering, BIGACONS guarantees durability and structural integrity.

– BIGA PANEL offers a variety of panel products such as roof and wall panels, partitions, and sliding doors. These panels provide thermal insulation, noise reduction, fire resistance, and soundproofing, promoting a sustainable and energy-efficient construction environment.

– BIGA WINDOW provides premium window solutions, including folding doors, awning windows, and sliding windows. These innovative designs enhance aesthetics while prioritizing energy conservation and functionality.

Harnessing Korean Technological Excellence

BIGA’s factories, equipped with advanced Korean technology and staffed by skilled engineers, adhere to Korea’s high standards in green materials. With decades of experience, Korea sets the quality standards that BIGA strictly follows.

BIGA’s production capabilities meet the demands of multiple projects, ensuring timely and quality delivery. The versatile panels are ideal for roofs, walls, partitions, and ceilings, excelling in insulation and fire resistance, making them perfect for factories, warehouses, and clean rooms.

Commitment to Korean Quality Standards

Mr. Luu Van Can, CEO of BIGA PANEL, emphasizes the company’s goal to surpass customer expectations, including those from Korea. By using premium Korean materials and maintaining strict quality controls, BIGA PANEL ensures precision and expertise.

Efficiency through an Integrated Value Chain

BIGA Group’s closed value chain optimizes efficiency from production to construction. With in-house manufacturing, dedicated logistics, and skilled engineers, BIGA provides an end-to-end solution, minimizing waste and offering competitive pricing without compromising quality.

This approach allows BIGA to take full responsibility for projects, providing comprehensive warranties on products and construction, ensuring timely project completion.

A Trusted Partner for Contractors and FDI Investors

BIGA’s commitment to excellence extends beyond products to employee development, emphasizing skills, ethics, and safety. The company’s core values of “Discipline – Honesty – Dedication – Creativity – Love” resonate with contractors and international partners.

Renowned contractors like Sungdo and Young Jin frequently choose BIGA for its reliable quality. High-profile investors such as Foseca and Luxshare trust BIGA for its attention to detail and professionalism.

Setting Industry Standards in Vietnam

Since its launch, BIGA PANEL has become a leading supplier of fireproof and insulating panels, achieving high production outputs in 2019 and setting industry standards.

With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, BIGA Group continues to lead Vietnam’s industrial construction market, providing world-class solutions for modern challenges.

