Big Red Racing Stable Acquires First Elite Asset: Beechers Brook A, A Royally Bred Champion, Under the Guidance of Travis Alexander

Big Red Racing Stable proudly announces the acquisition of its first major real-world asset in the harness racing industry: *Beechers Brook A*. This significant addition to the Big Red ecosystem marks a pivotal step in Big Red’s evolution, as the project transitions into a fully real-world asset (RWA) ecosystem powered by blockchain technology.

This acquisition, in partnership with renowned harness racing trainer Travis Alexander, is a monumental moment for Big Red, signifying the start of its journey toward building an empire in horse racing on Web3. With over 1,000 career wins and $19 million in earnings, Alexander will oversee the training and racing of *Beechers Brook A*, a horse with elite bloodlines and a strong track record.

About Beechers Brook A: A Champion by Bloodline

*Beechers Brook A* boasts an extraordinary pedigree, making him a prime addition to the Big Red Racing Stable. His father, *SomeBeachSomeWhere*, is a legend in the industry, earning nearly $4 million after just one race season and continuing to leave a lasting legacy through his successful offspring. On the maternal side, *Beechers Brook A* is the progeny of *Cyclone Betty*, whose offspring have collectively earned over $1 million on the track.

This well-bred racehorse is expected to be a consistent performer, with Alexander set to train and race him in the coming weeks. *Beechers Brook A* was immediately transported to Alexander’s farm following the acquisition, where preparations for his racing debut under the Big Red Racing Stable are already underway.

$TD Token and Monthly Buyback & Burn Mechanism: Boosting Token Value

In addition to its pioneering efforts in horse racing, Big Red is introducing a unique financial model that ties the success of the racing stables directly to the value of the $TD token. Fifteen percent (15%) of the monthly profits generated by the Big Red Racing Stable will be allocated to a *buyback and burn mechanism* for the $TD token. This means that every month, profits from the stables will be used to purchase $TD tokens from the open market, which will then be burned, reducing the overall supply of the token.

This deflationary approach directly benefits $TD holders, as each buyback increases demand for the token, while the burning process permanently decreases supply. As the stables continue to earn profits, this cycle will strengthen the value of $TD, creating a sustainable and consistent upward pressure on its price. The $TD token, therefore, becomes more valuable as the stables expand and earn greater revenues, directly aligning the success of the horse racing operations with the token’s performance.

Expansion of the Big Red Racing Stable

Big Red’s strategic plan includes significant stable expansion to further strengthen the ecosystem. Out of a total of 300 NFTs released to fund the acquisition of *Beechers Brook A*, the Big Red treasury has purchased 100 NFTs. The proceeds and rewards from these NFTs will be reinvested into the expansion of the stable, allowing Big Red to acquire additional racehorses. This commitment to growing the racing division ensures a steady influx of real-world profits, which not only benefits the stable’s operations but also enhances the overall value of the Big Red ecosystem.

As Big Red Racing Stable continues to acquire and race elite horses, the project will thrive in unprecedented ways within the Web3 space. The combination of a profitable real-world racing stable, a deflationary token model, and innovative NFT-backed ownership offers a fresh perspective on how Web3 projects can integrate RWAs to deliver passive income and long-term value to their community.

Big Red Racing NFTs: Exclusive Opportunity for Passive Income

Big Red Racing NFTs, a limited edition of only 300, represent a rare opportunity for investors and Web3 enthusiasts to own a piece of the harness racing industry through blockchain technology. Of the total supply, only 200 NFTs are available to the public, as 100 have been purchased by Big Red’s treasury to support the expansion of the stable. Initially priced at $600 each upon release, these NFTs sold out instantly, demonstrating high demand and excitement among the community.

While the current resale value of these NFTs has significantly increased, no NFT holder has chosen to sell, recognizing the potential for life-changing passive income as the Big Red ecosystem continues to grow. These NFTs offer a unique chance to earn substantial rewards tied to the success of the racing stable, making them not just digital collectibles but a valuable investment opportunity.

In an exciting collaboration, Big Red is proud to reveal that the artwork for these limited-edition NFTs is being crafted by none other than legendary comic book artist Mike Miller. Known for his exceptional work with Marvel Comics and DC Comics, including *Injustice: Gods Among Us*, Miller brings his renowned artistic talent to the world of Web3. The stunning artwork he has designed for the Big Red Racing NFTs captures the essence of both the power and grace of horse racing, making each NFT not only a financial asset but also a work of art.

A Game-Changing Moment for Big Red

The acquisition of *Beechers Brook A* marks a transformative moment for Big Red as it enters the harness racing industry. By blending traditional horse racing with blockchain technology, Big Red is set to establish itself as a first mover in this space. This move further solidifies the project’s position as a pioneering force on the Avalanche blockchain ($AVAX), where it will continue to build partnerships and open new doors with the support of the Avalanche Foundation.

“We’re thrilled to welcome *Beechers Brook A* to our racing stable and to see the ways this addition will benefit our entire ecosystem,” said Naim S., CEO of Big Red. “This is the first of many racehorses that will drive real-world success, providing our community with passive income and increasing the value of the $TD token. The future is incredibly bright for Big Red, and we’re just getting started.”

As Big Red grows into one of the largest and most innovative projects on $AVAX, the team looks forward to breaking new ground, expanding its stable, and setting new standards in the intersection of real-world assets and Web3.

About Big Red

Big Red is a leading Web3 project that bridges real-world assets and blockchain technology, providing unique opportunities for users to earn passive income. With a focus on harness racing, Big Red Racing Stable allows NFT holders to participate in the industry’s profits through fractional ownership of racehorses, supported by Avalanche’s secure and efficient blockchain.

