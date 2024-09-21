Bian Liu’s Journey to Becoming a Product and Visual Designer, Driven by Her Aspiration to Share Visually Compelling Stories

Fear has a limit. Fear dwindles in the face of the unavoidable and inevitable, leading to the beginning of a journey that is narrated to generations to come: the inspirational tale of fearlessness. When Bilan Liu would play out in the lush green fields that complemented the perfect blue sky above in a town called Chibi, not known to many in southeastern Hubei Province in China, her destiny was being written to become one of the most prominent names in the global visual design industry.

Bilan has shared on many occasions that it was during her childhood that she had an awakening of what she meant to do in life. Unbeknownst to her how she would pursue it, she learned that she enjoyed drawing designs, incorporating her own elements into them, combining multiple ideas into one, and creating something entirely new.

To follow her guiding light, Bilan crossed oceans to the United States in pursuit of better opportunities that would burnish her skills, provide a more conducive learning environment, nourish more exposure, and foster potential partnerships that would strengthen her portfolio. The rich and diverse culture, the iconic buildings, and the historical depth of San Francisco contrasted her hometown in ways more than she had anticipated. Initially, she felt apprehensive, yet she quickly understood that a person who harbored even the slightest fear in the city would inevitably lag behind for years due to its rapid pace. Sinking, sulking, and finally recovering, Bilan set out to knock on every door she’d go to.

In an interview with the local media, Bilan shared that her experience working in China was a decisive factor in her success elsewhere. Having managed to bag a role at Tencent early on in her career brought a momentous shift in her professional life and bolstered her dream of working in other parts of the world. ‘Tencent, being one of the largest companies in China, offered a dynamic and fast-paced environment that was both challenging and inspiring,’ shared Bilan.

With greater achievements come greater expectations, and hence even bigger responsibilities. Mounting pressure on everyone expecting nothing short of perfection, Bilan feels that the line of work she chose for herself didn’t come without challenges. For her, the challenging aspects, the perpetual intensity, and the spate of technological variations are what keep her going. She acknowledges the pride and satisfaction she derives from her work and believes that being able to make a long-term impact—to bring a mere thought into a visible, tangible reality—is exhilarating. If anything for the sake of making a mention, she feels that the practical limitations and implications of the work she does are the parts she despises the most. She envisions a world where every idea becomes a reality and every thought transforms into a product.

Executing thoughts into reality presents a multitude of challenges. Bilan believes that skilled product and visual designer is not only the one who can bring creative ideas to the table but more importantly, the one who can minimize the uncountable impossibilities that await in the way to derail the project and bring the completion to a halt. There have been times when Bilan has found herself back to square one even after working graveyard shifts on a project. ‘There are times when you have a strong creative vision, but constraints like budget or client expectations force you to compromise. It can be frustrating when the final product doesn’t fully align with the original concept due to these limitations. However, these challenges also push me to grow, adapt, and find innovative solutions within those constraints,’

added the designer.

Bilan’s distinction in her work is reflective of her personal style. Her work speaks of minimalism, communicating all that is necessary without the need to be extra. She has developed a strong opinion about incorporating sustainability into designs after being in the industry for some time. Reviewers have noted that her designs evoke a keen sense of emotions, setting them apart from other products.

Among her notable works so far, her gig with BrightSideGoods is the one she is most proud of. A blend of modern elegance with a subtle but clear element and promotion of sustainability, the end product and her work went on to receive recognition on international platforms. ‘My goal was to develop a visual identity that reflected BrightSideGoods’ commitment to eco-conscious practices while maintaining a modern and elegant aesthetic. The design process was deeply personal, drawing inspiration from natural elements and focussing on simplicity and organic forms,’ concluded Bilan.

Bilan’s journey, while not without obstacles, exemplifies the rewarding nature of embracing change and accepting life as it comes. Despite the absence of glamour, glitz, or the craze of fame, her narrative encourages us to trust in the inevitability of destiny and the resilience of self-imposed mental barriers. A life with no regret is one where you take the decision when you are most afraid to do so, and Bilan did just that.

To know more about Bilan Liu, visit her website at https://www.lanjux.com/ or reach out via email at isliubilan@gmail.com. She is also active on her Instagram, where she shares bits and pieces of her personal and professional life.

Fame Media

www.famemediaus.com

Writer Sherry Lee,

Hollywood Legends Editor in Chief