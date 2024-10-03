‘BEYOND125 Action Plan’: Safeguarding the Future of Our Digital World With Global Cyber Alliance

Cybersecurity has become more critical than ever, in an age where digital interconnectedness underpins the essential functions of society; from economic transactions and healthcare to governance and education. The risks of cyber threats, once primarily concerning the domain of large corporations or national governments, have rapidly escalated, threatening every individual, organization, and institution globally. The recently announced BEYOND125 Action Plan is a visionary response to these rising challenges, positioning itself as a historic call to secure our digital future through collaborative global action.
On 30 September 2024, the Global Cyber Alliance (GCA), the CyberPeace Institute, and the City of The Hague unveiled the BEYOND125 Action Plan at an event hosted in the iconic Peace Palace in The Hague, aptly titled “Beyond 125 Years: Securing Our World’s Digital Future.” This initiative calls on leaders from around the globe, cyber defenders, philanthropists, and governments to take decisive steps to ensure the security and integrity of the global digital ecosystem.
The BEYOND125 Action Plan is not just a plea for action but a comprehensive roadmap designed to address the digital vulnerabilities that increasingly pervade our world. With the support of partner nonprofits and organizations, the plan seeks to mobilize resources, funding, and collective effort to combat cybersecurity threats and promote online safety. The emphasis is on global collaboration, treating cybersecurity as a “global common good” that must be protected for the benefit of everyone, especially those most vulnerable to cyberattacks.
The Urgent Need for a Global Response
Cybersecurity incidents are at an all-time high. From ransomware attacks that cripple healthcare systems to data breaches affecting millions, the fallout from these incursions is both widespread and severe. However, while large corporations and governments often have the resources to prioritize cybersecurity, many smaller organizations, particularly nonprofits and civil society groups, find themselves increasingly vulnerable.
Philip Reitinger, President and CEO of the Global Cyber Alliance, pointed to this disparity, explaining that many nonprofits lack the internal resources necessary to safeguard their digital environments, making them easy targets for cyberattacks. The inability of these organizations to prioritize cybersecurity puts not only their operations at risk but also the broader community they serve. Cybersecurity, Reitinger argued, is no longer just about protecting systems but about ensuring societal peace, stability, and justice.
As Marina Kaljurand, a Member of the European Parliament, eloquently emphasized during the event, “The international community should recognize cybersecurity as a global common good. It is critical not only for protecting IT systems but, also, for ensuring peace, stability, and justice.” The recognition of cybersecurity as a global common good forms the philosophical bedrock of the BEYOND125 Action Plan.
BEYOND125 Action Plan: Vision and Strategy
The BEYOND125 Action Plan is bold in both its ambition and its practicality. It outlines several key objectives, with the establishment of a dedicated fund to finance tools, services, and platforms that enable cybersecurity as one of its most significant pillars. This fund will also support the organizations that build, maintain, and distribute these critical security tools.
At the heart of the plan is Common Good Cyber, a collective initiative by nonprofit organizations dedicated to driving sustained action in the cybersecurity realm. Common Good Cyber is tasked with identifying innovative models for sustaining cybersecurity efforts and ensuring that organizations involved in critical cybersecurity functions have the support they need. By uniting these organizations, the initiative seeks to protect the digital commons and ensure that the Internet remains a safe space for all users.
Kayle Giroud, Director of Common Good Initiatives at GCA, highlighted the importance of this collective action, explaining how Common Good Cyber will work to bridge the gap between nonprofit organizations and the resources they require. The organization’s mandate will include fostering collaboration between governments, civil society, and the private sector to ensure that critical cybersecurity services are sustained.
The establishment of this fund represents a monumental shift in how the world approaches cybersecurity, emphasizing that protection of the Internet should be a shared responsibility, transcending geographical and sectoral boundaries.
A Historic Step: The Role of Philanthropy and International Collaboration
One of the defining aspects of the BEYOND125 Action Plan is its explicit call for philanthropic involvement. While cybersecurity is often seen as the domain of corporations or governments, the plan seeks to engage philanthropic foundations and individuals who recognize the global significance of securing the digital future. This appeal stems from the realization that the resources needed to protect digital infrastructure go beyond the capacity of any single organization or sector. By bringing philanthropy into the fold, the initiative aims to create a diverse funding pool that can scale and sustain cybersecurity efforts across the globe.
At the event, Heli Tiirmaa-Klaar, GCA Board Chair and Distinguished Fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, emphasized the significance of this global collaboration. In a fireside chat with Kathryn Jones, Head of Cyber Strategy & Engagement at the UK Government’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Tiirmaa-Klaar pointed to the international dimensions of the cybersecurity challenge. The UK government, for instance, has committed a £300,000 grant to support the efforts of Common Good Cyber, a tangible recognition of the importance of securing civil society and humanitarian organizations against cyber threats.
Jones echoed this sentiment, calling on other states to join the UK in supporting initiatives that secure digital infrastructures and bolster organizations dedicated to the public good. This engagement from governments is crucial for creating an environment where international cooperation can flourish and where cybersecurity becomes a universal priority.
Core Infrastructure and Nonprofits: The Unseen Cybersecurity Defenders
One of the event’s key highlights was a panel moderated by Liga Rozentāle, Director of Public Policy at CrowdStrike and GCA Strategic Advisor. The discussion focused on the vast network of nonprofits and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that contribute to the building and maintenance of global cybersecurity infrastructure. These organizations often operate behind the scenes, providing critical tools and services that protect digital systems worldwide.
The role of these organizations cannot be overstated. They serve as the backbone of cybersecurity efforts, developing solutions that ensure the integrity of digital platforms used by millions. However, as Rozentāle pointed out, these organizations frequently operate with limited resources, making them highly susceptible to cyberattacks. Many of these nonprofits are small, with fewer than 10 staff members, yet their impact on global cybersecurity is enormous.
The BEYOND125 Action Plan seeks to rectify this imbalance by directing resources to these underfunded yet vital organizations. By supporting the nonprofits that maintain core digital infrastructure, the plan ensures that the global cybersecurity ecosystem remains robust and resilient.
A Call to Action: Securing a United Digital Future
The BEYOND125 Action Plan represents a comprehensive and well-coordinated response to the growing cyber threats that jeopardize the safety of the digital world. It is not simply a defensive measure, but a proactive strategy designed to foster international collaboration, strengthen nonprofits, and protect the digital commons.
Philip Reitinger succinctly captured the spirit of the initiative, stating, “GCA’s mission is to provide scalable cybersecurity solutions. We are committed to this critical BEYOND125 Action Plan that aligns directly with our mission. We aim to foster a safer and united digital future for everyone; especially those most vulnerable, by taking direct action in supporting cybersecurity organizations that work for the Common Good.”
At its core, the BEYOND125 Action Plan seeks to achieve the following objectives:
1) Establish a Dedicated Fund for Cybersecurity Tools and Services: By creating a fund that supports the development, maintenance, and deployment of cybersecurity tools, the plan ensures that nonprofits and other organizations have access to the resources they need to protect themselves and their stakeholders.
2) Support Organizations Working for the Common Good: Through the Common Good Cyber initiative, the plan directs resources to nonprofits that build and maintain critical cybersecurity infrastructure, ensuring their sustainability.
3) Promote Global Collaboration: The plan emphasizes the need for international cooperation in addressing cyber threats, recognizing that the digital commons is a shared responsibility that transcends national borders.
4) Engage Philanthropic Support: By appealing to philanthropists and foundations, the plan seeks to create a diverse funding stream that can support cybersecurity efforts at scale.
5) Ensure Inclusivity in Cybersecurity: The plan recognizes that cybersecurity solutions must work for everyone, including vulnerable groups and organizations that lack the capacity to protect themselves from digital threats.
The Road Ahead: Beyond 125 Years
As the world marks the 125th anniversary of the Peace Palace, a symbol of global collaboration and peace, the BEYOND125 Action Plan carries forward that legacy into the digital age. It recognizes that just as peace must be secured through international cooperation, so too must the safety and stability of the digital world.
The BEYOND125 Action Plan is not just a document or a framework; it is a call to action for all who believe in the power of a secure and open Internet. In the face of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, the plan offers a path forward, one that is inclusive, collaborative, and forward-looking.
Through this initiative, the Global Cyber Alliance, the CyberPeace Institute, and their partners have taken a bold step toward ensuring that the digital future is one that serves the interests of all humanity. The challenge now is for global leaders, philanthropists, and cybersecurity defenders to rise to the occasion, recognizing that the security of the digital commons is not just an IT issue, but a matter of global peace, stability, and justice.
In the words of Marina Kaljurand, “Cybersecurity is a global common good.” It is time for all stakeholders to treat it as such and work together to secure our world’s digital future; one that will stretch far beyond 125 years.