Beyond Editing: PaperTrue’s Vision for AI-Driven Language Services

Interviewer: “Welcome! Let’s begin with an introduction. Can you tell us a bit about yourself and PaperTrue?”

Founder: “Sure! I have dedicated my career to specializing in language services. In my role as the CEO of a company that delivers AI-powered solutions to enhance language workflows, I’m committed to driving technological innovation and business growth. My expertise spans AI development, SaaS models, and product management. I have a comprehensive understanding of how technology can transform the way we write, edit, and communicate. I’m passionate about building products that don’t just keep up with advancements but truly revolutionize the experience of working with language.

Before stepping into my current role, I gained vast experience across various industries, including private equity, hedge funds, advertising, and web development. These diverse fields have shaped my approach to business and technology; they help me see the challenges and opportunities in the AI space with a broad perspective.

When I’m not leading the charge at work, I find balance in meditation and music. I enjoy playing the guitar and am currently working on my music album. I believe that such creative outlets help me recharge and bring a fresh perspective to my professional pursuits.”

Interviewer: “Absolutely. So, what motivated you to start PaperTrue as the founder and CEO?”

Founder: “The inspiration came from my time in college. When we were preparing for placements, everyone was busy perfecting their resumes. I had a friend proofread mine, and instead of improving it, he made it worse. That made me realize the need for professional editing services . If I, with access to top-tier education, struggled to write a proper resume, I could only imagine how challenging it must be for non-native English speakers. Our motivation has always been to help people write better, and as we evolved, we recognized the transformative potential of AI in the sector. We integrated AI into our services to improve satisfaction rates, speed up turnaround times, and make our services more affordable.”

Interviewer: “Could you elaborate on PaperTrue’s early beginnings and initial services?”

Founder: “I touched upon this earlier, but to add a bit more detail: we started with a clear objective to offer high-quality editing services. The primary challenge was finding skilled proofreaders and editors, especially at affordable rates. Hiring full-time was risky due to fluctuating demand. Additionally, since our services are only needed after someone has finished writing, we rely heavily on search and paid marketing, which can be costly. Overcoming these hurdles helped shape our strategy.”

Interviewer: “What were some of the significant challenges PaperTrue faced in its early days, and how did you address them?”

Founder: “The biggest challenge was finding good proofreaders and editors at reasonable rates, especially outside countries like the US and UK where editing services tend to be more expensive. Hiring full-time editors was tricky because we needed to ensure consistent workloads. Advertising was another challenge; search and paid marketing were the most effective but also costly strategies, and scaling up our operations only made them more expensive.”

Interviewer: “Can you highlight some of PaperTrue’s major achievements?”

Founder: “Integrating AI into our services stands out as a significant accomplishment. Developing the ability to deliver a fully edited Word document with tracked changes was particularly challenging due to the proprietary nature of the format. It took us nearly a year to get it right, but we did it. Another achievement is our growth in organic traffic; we now attract close to a million visitors a year without paid advertising, which is fantastic for the business.”

Interviewer: “Could you share some insights into PaperTrue’s company culture and values?”

Founder: “Our culture is built on accessibility, with an open hierarchy where managers and executives are easily approachable. We encourage people to learn from their mistakes because we believe that inaction is worse than taking risks. If people give their best and make a few mistakes along the way, that’s acceptable. There’s also a strong emphasis on interdepartmental support—everyone shares their expertise. I believe this allows us to grow together.”

Interviewer: “What can you tell us about the current size of the company and its team structure?”

Founder: “We have more than 35 full-time employees. We also work with over 50 freelancers.”

Interviewer: “Could you outline the range of services PaperTrue offers?”

Founder: “We categorize our services into four main areas: Academic, Author, Business, and Job Applicant, with three packages in each: Essential, Standard, and Premium. The Essential package is entirely AI-driven, Standard combines AI with a human review, and Premium offers professional editing and review. We also provide end-to-end self-publishing services, including typesetting, cover design, and publishing on popular platforms.”

Interviewer: “Lastly, what are PaperTrue’s plans for future growth and innovation?”

Founder: “PaperTrue plans to transition from a professional services company to a tech enterprise, specifically positioning itself as a SaaS AI provider. The focus will be on offering a transformational AI-driven writing and editing assistant that stands apart from others in the market due to its depth, complexity, and flexibility.”

Interviewer: “Thank you for sharing these insights!”

Founder: “Thank you! It’s been a pleasure.”