Bethel Announces Strategic Partnership with Zeeve to Enhance ZKP Storage Solutions and Blockchain Scaling Infrastructure

Bethel, a leader in Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZKP) storage solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Zeeve, a go-to Rollups-as-a-Service (RaaS) platform and a prominent player in blockchain infrastructure management. This collaboration is set to empower developers by leveraging Zeeve’s expertise in deploying and scaling zk-powered solutions on Bethel’s platform. The partnership signifies a key advancement in the blockchain industry, focusing on enhancing the scalability, security, and efficiency of blockchain networks.

A cornerstone of this partnership is the utilisation of Polygon’s Chain Development Kit (CDK). Bethel and Zeeve are collaborating to harness Polygon CDK for the deployment of zk-powered solutions. This integration enables developers to build and scale blockchain applications more effectively, leveraging the advanced infrastructure provided by Zeeve. By utilising Polygon CDK, Bethel’s platform will benefit from enhanced performance, reduced latency, and increased throughput, which are critical for supporting large-scale decentralised applications.

Zeeve’s Rollups-as-a-Service platform is a key element in this partnership. It is built to manage heavy lifting and provides developers with all the necessary tools to easily launch and oversee ZK Rollups, ensuring both reliability and flexibility. The platform’s configuration wizard panel allows limitless customisation, making it easier for developers to deploy and manage their rollup solutions. This collaboration with Zeeve will enable Bethel to offer a more scalable and flexible blockchain environment, catering to the needs of enterprise clients who require high-performance and secure solutions.

“This collaboration with Bethel is a significant milestone in our mission to bridge the gap between enterprise ambitions and Web3 realities. By combining our Rollups-as-a-Service platform with Bethel’s innovative zk-powered solutions, we are poised to drive the next wave of blockchain innovation.”

Dr. Ravi Chamria

Co-founder and CEO of Zeeve

“Partnering with Zeeve marks a significant advancement in our ability to provide developers with the tools and infrastructure they need to succeed in the rapidly evolving blockchain landscape. Together, we are setting a new standard for scalability, security, and innovation in the industry.”

Craig Bricknell

CEO/Director of Bethel

The partnership with Zeeve is a strategic move to enhance the blockchain infrastructure underlying Bethel’s ZKP solutions. Zeeve’s enterprise-grade nodes and RPC API infrastructure provide load balancing, scalability, and top-tier security. These features are crucial for maintaining the performance and reliability of Bethel’s platform as it scales to accommodate more users and complex applications.

Another significant benefit of this partnership is the integration of Traceye’s data indexing services (powered by Zeeve) with Bethel. This integration allows for real-time access to ledger and smart contract data, enabling developers to build more responsive and data-driven applications.

Zeeve’s integration of standard cross-chain bridges, middleware, and other tools and protocols will enhance the interoperability of Bethel’s blockchain solutions. This feature is particularly important for developers who need to build applications that operate across multiple blockchain networks. Also, Zeeve provides enterprise-grade security, ISO, SOC2 Type II, GDPR compliance, and SLA and ensures 99.99% uptime through its 24x7x365 monitoring services. This level of reliability is critical for enterprise clients who cannot afford downtime or security breaches.

The collaboration between Bethel and Zeeve represents a significant step forward in the development of scalable and secure decentralised applications. By combining Bethel’s expertise in ZKP storage solutions with Zeeve’s advanced blockchain infrastructure, the partnership aims to drive innovation and push the boundaries of what is possible in the blockchain space. This exciting development comes as both companies prepare to showcase their advancements at TOKEN2049, where key industry leaders gather to shape the future of the Web3 ecosystem.

About Bethel:

Bethel is a leader in Web3 solutions, specializing in decentralized storage, databases, and containers. Their innovative ZKP-based technology, including ZKPe and zkpStorage, ensures total data security, privacy, and reliability. Bethel is committed to empowering businesses and individuals in the Web3 ecosystem with cutting-edge tools and solutions.

About Zeeve:

Zeeve is the leading Rollups-as-a-Service (Raas) platform providing managed infrastructure for application-specific Optimistic and ZK Rollups.

Zeeve’s robust and reliable Web3 infrastructure platform has won the trust of thousands of web3 startups and enterprises across geographies. With 30,000+ platform users, 40+ large enterprises, and 300+ successful testnets running, Zeeve is the preferred Blockchain infrastructure provider for the web3 ecosystem.

