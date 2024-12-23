Best WordPress Hosting In India: The Expert Analysis

Are you sick of your website’s high downtime, poor customer support in India, and slower loading times affecting your site while the updates are enough to disturb your mental peace?

Poor WordPress hosting will have a negative SEO impact by increasing the bounce rate, thus lowering rankings and traffic. So, all of your investments till now can become volatile. Besides, a data/security breach or hack can be forever less. Here’s where you should find the best hosting provider in India.

But before proceeding, you must consider the website uptime, which should be above 99%, advanced security measures, load handling per your site’s traffic, and even some additional perks. Most importantly, they should provide 24/7 or responsive customer support. Here’s where we tested several metrics and jotted down the best ones.

Best WordPress Hosting In India: Tried and Tested

Let’s compare the starting price of these plans.

Sr No. Platform Pricing (Starting) 1. Bluehost INR 134.10/mo + 3 months free 2. Hostinger INR 169/mo on a 36-month term 3. Cloudways INR 1191/mo 4. WPX Hosting INR 1783/mo 5. ChemiCloud INR 211.98/mo

But what’s the catch? You can grab a hosting service at such discounted rates only for a limited time through BloggersPassion. However, understand the detailed insights before checking further!

1. Bluehost

How about a hosting provider with active customer support and Indian languages, multi-site management, good performance, and security?

If yes, the Bluehost, though it seems too good to be true, provides 24/7 support. It has various features like customer assistance in Hindi and Kannada and a friendly user interface. Besides, it offers free domain names in the first year, SSL certificates, and even CDN to provide an uptime of 99.95% in India.

Further, it provides unmetered bandwidth and storage for Indian users with SSL and Malware Scan features. You can even do a daily backup, and it supports multi-site management. With an AI site builder and 100+ free WordPress themes, it’s also easy for beginners.

Cons

No guarantee of uptime

Not suitable for high-traffic websites

2. Hostinger

Do you have a moderate to small traffic website wherein you don’t want to compromise the performance despite a budget-friendly hosting provider?

If yes, then Hostinger has one of the cheapest hosting plans in India, providing an uptime between 99.928%-100%. It has several data centers across the world, of which one is located in Mumbai. It integrates LiteSpeed, which gives it a 20%-30% performance boost.

Besides, it has a good load traffic holding capacity, and on sudden spikes, the average loading time is 2.2 seconds. With a free AI website builder, it even has the option to set up a WordPress website easily. It has live chat support and additional security features like Unlimited SSL and free CDN, so you won’t regret buying it.

Cons

It doesn’t provide call support

3. Cloudways

What if you get a WordPress hosting provider in India with a customizable backup option, responsive customer support, and terrific uptime?

If yes, Cloudways is a much-check with a 99% uptime guarantee. The average website loading time is mostly around 1.2 seconds, and it can manage thousands of requests with a response time of 8.77 ms. The platform collaborates with hosting companies like AWS, Google Cloud, and Digital Ocean to provide 37 data centers for users worldwide.

The live chat support is responsive and doesn’t increase the cost of renewals. You can set automated or custom backups with malware, malicious software, dedicated Firewalls, and unauthorized user protection. You can scale up your plans as per traffic, but it has its custom cPanel, which has a learning curve.

Cons

No free domain on buying the hosting plan

4. WPX Hosting

Do you need a hosting plan for your high-traffic website with faster site loading time for audiences at all locations and an easy security fix service?

WPX Hosting is one of the most underrated platforms for scalability and an average loading speed of 0.6 seconds. It provides a guaranteed uptime of 99.95%. Despite their locations, WPX Hosting has inbuilt CDN to provide such a huge performance to your audiences despite their locations.

They provide fully managed WordPress hosting and even fix your site if a hack or crash occurs. It has features like free migration, data centers to choose from, unlimited email accounts, and even seamless hybrid DDoS protection.

Cons

Hosting plans are pricier

5. ChemiCloud

How about a hosting provider that provides l1-year free domain registration, CloudFlare free CDN, SSL, and live chat support?

If yes, ChemiCloud provides a 99.9% uptime and a Litespeed integration for fast speed and reliable load management, with a 24 ms response time without any request failures. Besides, you can set up your WordPress site in one click.

It gives a response time of 1 second in India and easy backup management with 200 free cPanel migrations. Thanks to its 18 data centers in India, it is one of the best WordPress hosts. Apart from live chat support, the team even implements specific tasks if you ask them.

If unsatisfied, you can even claim a refund within the initial 45 days. The platform provides NVMe storage and a modern cPanel with an easy-to-use dashboard.

Cons

Less storage

Final Words

Finding the best WordPress hosting in India can be a daunting task, as there are several preferences you should consider before proceeding. These include site traffic, budget, security measures, preferred loading time, and free perks needed before proceeding.

As per our tests, WPX Hosting emerges as the best WordPress hosting in India with high performance, traffic handling, and advanced security measures with active customer support. Thus, it is the best overall on the list. While Bluehost works wonders against various factors, it is not for large-scale websites. Besides, Hostinger excels as a cheap yet friendly WordPress hosting service.

So, what stops you? Buy your preferred WordPress hosting plan at a discounted price using the link above!