Best Ways to Make Money with Crypto: Rollblock’s Revenue Sharing & Shiba Inu Staking Rewards Top The List

There are numerous ways to make money with cryptocurrencies. “Buy low and sell high” is a widely executed strategy, but it can be quite tricky. No one knows when crypto prices will actually be “low” or “high,” and this makes it difficult to execute.

Recently, Rollblock’s revenue sharing model and Shiba Inu’s staking rewards have drawn the attention of investors. This makes these coins ideal investment options. Investors are also looking at Dogecoin, which kickstarted the whole meme coin concept.

Rollblock’s revenue sharing model wows crypto experts

Rollblock is an online crypto casino whose main offering is a provably fair gaming model, possible via its integration with blockchain technology and total dedication to transparency and trustworthiness. But this doesn’t mean that it doesn’t sport other features that are making crypto enthusiasts gravitate towards it.

Of notable mention is its revenue sharing model, which sets apart a generous share of the revenue it generates every week and distributes it amongst RBLK holders. This way, RBLK investors get to make a steady stream of passive income while benefiting from its rising price. It also helps Rollblock to build a healthy community of fans, which will be material to its long-term growth and success.

Crypto investors are rushing the Rollblock presale due to these offerings. Launched towards the end of the year, it has raised $8 million from thousands of investors, with 28 million RBLK tokens sold. More people are expected to jump on the Rollblock presale, benefit from its revenue sharing model, and make amazing investment returns as well.

Dogecoin resurgence in the works as meme coins eye a comeback

Meme coins like Dogecoin dropped drastically during the market correction in December. But a $1 billion inflow into Pepe in recent times suggests the worst could be over. The meme craze could be back in season, and Dogecoin will ride it to the hilt.

Nevertheless, Dogecoin’s price is still struggling, having dropped by over 25% month-to-date. The coin’s daily trading volume remains strong, with billions of DOGE traded each day. This shows that investors are still interested in Dogecoin. Maybe now would be a good time to execute that “buy low, sell high” strategy on DOGE.

Will Shiba Inu’ s staking rewards keep SHIB afloat?

Shiba Inu is another meme coin going through a torrid time, but unlike DOGE, which has no utility, SHIB holders can stake it and earn rewards. This can be done on ShibaSwap or even on crypto exchanges like Binance, and it’s probably the major reason preventing some SHIB holders from jumping ship.

In essence, sticking with Shiba Inu during these trying periods might be well worth it. Shiba Inu is expected to bounce back in the new year, and SHIB stakers are also rewarded for holding onto the coin. As an investor, it wouldn’t be that bad to be considering the token at the moment.

Conclusion

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin might go through a resurgence and fetch decent gains, but experts recommend Rollblock for superior profits. A rising star in the GambleFi space, it has risen by 300% already and is set to go up by 800% before the presale ends. At a price of $0.0445, it offers the best crypto profits in this age, and everyone wants a piece of it.

