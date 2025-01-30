Best VPN for Unlocking Globally Available Netflix Libraries

Ever feel like you’re missing out on some of the best Netflix shows just because of where you live? Well, you’re not alone. Many folks have turned to VPNs to get around those pesky regional restrictions. By using a VPN, you can make it look like you’re browsing from a different country, unlocking a whole new world of content. As we dive into the best VPNs for accessing Netflix libraries worldwide, we’ll explore which ones are worth your time and money. Reddit users often discuss their favorites, so let’s see which VPNs top the list.

1. NordVPN

NordVPN is a top choice when it comes to accessing Netflix libraries worldwide. It’s not just about speed; it’s about reliability and ease of use. With over 6,000 servers spread across 110 countries, NordVPN ensures that you can connect to a server near your location, minimizing latency and maximizing streaming quality.

Key Features

Wide Server Network: Over 6,000 servers in 110 countries.

High-Speed Performance: Minimal speed loss, making it ideal for 4K streaming.

Comprehensive App Support: Available on PC, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, and more.

NordVPN’s ability to unblock Netflix is impressive. Whether you’re trying to watch content from the US, UK, Canada, or Japan, NordVPN has you covered. It even redirects you to the US library if a specific region isn’t supported, ensuring you always have access to Netflix content.

Why Choose NordVPN?

User-Friendly Interface: The app is simple to navigate, with options for specialty servers and easy-to-understand settings. Security and Privacy: With features like a kill switch and split tunneling, your data remains secure. Value for Money: Competitive pricing with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

NordVPN takes the hassle out of finding the right server for Netflix. Connect to any server, and you’re good to go. Its robust infrastructure and seamless user experience make it a favorite among users worldwide.

In summary, if you’re looking for a top-rated VPN that combines speed, security, and the ability to unblock Netflix libraries globally, NordVPN should be at the top of your list. It’s a reliable choice for anyone serious about streaming without borders.

2. Surfshark

Surfshark is a solid choice for anyone looking to access Netflix libraries from around the world without breaking the bank. With its budget-friendly pricing, Surfshark offers a robust VPN service that doesn’t skimp on features.

Key Features:

Unlimited Device Connections: You can connect as many devices as you want simultaneously, making it perfect for families.

Extensive Server Network: Surfshark boasts over 3,200 servers in 100 countries, ensuring you can access Netflix libraries from the US, UK, Japan, and more.

High-Speed Performance: Known for its lightning-fast speeds, Surfshark ensures smooth streaming even in 4K.

Pros:

Affordable Plans: Surfshark’s pricing is hard to beat, especially if you opt for their long-term plans. User-Friendly Interface: The app is simple to navigate, making it ideal for VPN beginners. Strong Security Features: It includes reliable encryption, though the kill switch could use some improvement.

Cons:

Limited Features for Windows Users: Windows users might miss out on some features like a 7-day trial.

Customer Support Navigation: Although support is available 24/7, finding the right help can be tricky.

Surfshark is perfect for those who want a cost-effective VPN without sacrificing quality. Its ability to unblock numerous Netflix libraries makes it a top contender for streaming enthusiasts. Plus, with a 30-day money-back guarantee, it’s worth giving a try.

3. IPVanish

IPVanish is a solid choice for those looking to access Netflix libraries from different parts of the world. Its standout feature is its impressive download speeds, which often outperform many competitors. This makes it one of the fastest VPNs available in 2025. Streaming Netflix in HD or even 4K is smooth, thanks to these speeds. While some VPNs struggle with maintaining quality during high-definition streaming, IPVanish handles it with ease.

Key Features

No Connection Limits : Connect as many devices as you need, which is great for families.

Fast Speeds: Consistently high download speeds, crucial for streaming.

Privacy Tools : Includes a kill switch and DNS leak protection for enhanced security.

Plans and Pricing

IPVanish offers several subscription plans:

Monthly Plan: Priced around $13, which is standard. Annual Plan: Offers significant savings. Two-Year Plan: The most cost-effective option, with an 80% discount.

All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee, giving you a risk-free way to try the service.

IPVanish provides a unique Advanced plan that combines unlimited VPN access with a terabyte of secure cloud storage, making it a rare bargain for users who need both.

Why Choose IPVanish?

Ideal for Netflix: Works seamlessly with Netflix, allowing access to various regional libraries.

Beginner-Friendly: Easy to use, with a simple interface that even newcomers can navigate.

Exceptional Speed: One of the fastest VPNs, ensuring smooth streaming without interruptions.

IPVanish might not have the largest server network compared to some other big names, but its speed and ease of use make it an excellent choice for Netflix enthusiasts.

4. PureVPN

PureVPN is a notable choice for streaming enthusiasts, especially those who want to access Netflix libraries from around the globe. With over 6,000 servers in more than 60 countries, it’s a strong contender for bypassing geo-restrictions on popular streaming platforms.

Streaming Performance: PureVPN excels in providing access to various Netflix regions, including the US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Japan. While some servers might require a bit of trial and error to find the best connection, once established, you can save them as favorites for easy access.

Security Features: This VPN doesn’t skimp on security. It uses top-tier encryption and has been audited multiple times to ensure user privacy. It also prevents IPv6, DNS, and WebRTC leaks, and its kill switch functions as expected. However, it lacks an ad-blocking feature, which some competitors offer.

Speed: In recent speed tests, PureVPN performed impressively, ranking second with average speeds of 40.8 Mbps. Users can expect minimal stuttering or buffering, even on slower connections.

PureVPN’s simplicity and efficiency make it a reliable choice for anyone looking to explore different Netflix catalogs without compromising on security.

Additionally, PureVPN offers a range of plans, including a five-year subscription that significantly reduces the monthly cost. It supports up to 10 devices simultaneously, making it ideal for families or users with multiple gadgets. The VPN is available on various platforms such as Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android, and even Linux with a graphical app.

If you’re after a VPN with strong privacy protection and global access to Netflix, PureVPN is worth considering, despite its occasional speed hiccups. Its robust privacy measures make it a solid option for secure browsing.

5. CyberGhost

CyberGhost is a solid choice if you’re looking to access a variety of Netflix libraries worldwide. With its vast network covering more than 100 countries, it’s designed to make streaming as smooth as possible. One standout feature is its ability to connect to Netflix libraries that many other VPNs can’t reach, such as those in Brazil, Korea, and Italy.

Key Features:

Ease of Use: CyberGhost’s apps are beginner-friendly. You can choose your server type and connect with just a couple of clicks.

Security: This VPN is serious about privacy, offering strong encryption, a kill switch, and a no-logs policy.

Device Support: Available on PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and Linux, with support for up to seven devices.

Performance:

While CyberGhost used to be one of the fastest VPNs, other services have caught up. However, it still provides more than enough speed for streaming, video calls, and gaming, averaging over 30 Mbps.

Pricing:

CyberGhost offers competitive pricing with a variety of plans. The two-year plan is particularly cost-effective, with four additional months free, reducing the monthly cost to just over $2. There’s also a generous 45-day money-back guarantee.

CyberGhost is a great option for users who prioritize both privacy and performance but don’t need to connect a large number of devices at once.

If you’re looking for a VPN that shows potential but still has room for improvement, CyberGhost is worth considering. Its ease of use and ability to access multiple Netflix libraries make it a strong contender in the VPN market.

6. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a standout choice for accessing Netflix libraries worldwide. Known for its extensive server network, ExpressVPN offers over 3,000 servers across 105 countries, making it a powerful tool for bypassing geo-restrictions.

ExpressVPN’s user-friendly design and commitment to privacy make it a top pick for both beginners and seasoned users.

Why Choose ExpressVPN?

Impressive Streaming Capabilities : ExpressVPN can unblock Netflix in various countries, including the US, UK, Australia, Japan, and Canada, offering a wide array of content options.

Speed and Performance: With an average speed of 39.5 Mbps, it ensures smooth streaming without buffering, even on long-distance connections.

Wide Device Compatibility: Whether you’re streaming on a smart TV, set-top box, or gaming console, ExpressVPN supports a variety of devices.

Pricing and Plans

ExpressVPN is on the pricier side, with a monthly cost of around $13. However, opting for a yearly plan reduces the cost significantly, providing three extra months free and bringing the price down to just over $6.50 per month.

Pros and Cons

Pros: Strong privacy features with a no-logs policy. Simple, intuitive apps for all major platforms. Excellent customer support available 24/7.

Cons: More expensive than some competitors. Limited to eight simultaneous connections.



Conclusion

ExpressVPN is a reliable option for those seeking to access Netflix from different regions. While it comes with a higher price tag, its robust security features and excellent streaming capabilities make it a worthwhile investment. Plus, with a 30-day money-back guarantee, you can try it risk-free.

7. ProtonVPN

ProtonVPN is a solid choice for those looking to access Netflix libraries across the globe. It excels in providing reliable access to US Netflix, making it a dependable option for streaming enthusiasts. Notably, ProtonVPN offers a VPN free version, but for unblocking services like Netflix, a paid plan is necessary.

Key Features of ProtonVPN:

High-Speed Connections: ProtonVPN delivers impressive speeds, reaching over 950 Mbps with WireGuard and up to 400 Mbps using OpenVPN.

Wide Device Compatibility: Available on iOS, macOS, Android, Windows, and Linux, ProtonVPN supports up to 10 devices simultaneously.

Strong Security: With AES-256 bit encryption and a no-log policy, your data remains secure.

Pros and Cons:

Pros: Excellent for accessing streaming services abroad. Offers a free plan for basic use. Strong privacy features.

Cons: Paid plans can be pricey. Free version does not unblock streaming services.



ProtonVPN’s ability to access US Netflix is a testament to its reliability for users who want to stream content without hiccups. The service’s performance is robust, and while it may not be the fastest, its speeds are sufficient for most streaming needs.

ProtonVPN has carved out a niche for itself by combining strong security with the ability to unblock Netflix, making it a go-to for privacy-conscious streamers.

8. PrivateVPN

PrivateVPN is a solid choice for those looking to access Netflix libraries from around the world. Despite having a smaller server network compared to some of the bigger names, it still manages to provide excellent service. With servers in over 60 countries, it allows users to stream content from multiple Netflix regions seamlessly.

Key Features

Server Network: PrivateVPN operates approximately 200 servers, which might seem limited, but these are all owned and operated in-house. This ensures user traffic remains private and secure, without third-party interference.

Device Compatibility: You can use PrivateVPN on a range of devices, including PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and Linux. This makes it versatile for users with different tech preferences.

Simultaneous Connections: With the ability to connect up to 10 devices at once, it’s ideal for families or individuals with multiple gadgets.

Performance

While PrivateVPN might not be the fastest option out there, it offers consistent performance. Speeds average around 38.0 Mbps, which is adequate for streaming without significant buffering.

Privacy and Security

PrivateVPN takes privacy seriously. It uses strong encryption, a customizable kill switch, and a no-logs policy to protect users’ data. However, it’s worth noting that the no-logs policy hasn’t been independently audited yet.

Pricing

PrivateVPN is competitively priced. Starting at around $10 per month, it offers discounts for longer commitments, with a three-year plan bringing the monthly cost down to $2. This makes it an affordable option for long-term users.

If you’re a traveler who wants to keep up with your favorite shows, PrivateVPN is a reliable companion. Its ability to access various Netflix libraries makes it a great choice for those on the go.

In summary, PrivateVPN is a dependable option for accessing global Netflix content. Its combination of privacy features, device compatibility, and competitive pricing makes it a noteworthy contender in the VPN market.

9. Private Internet Access

Private Internet Access (PIA) is a solid choice for those looking to explore Netflix libraries worldwide. Its standout feature is the availability of servers in all 50 U.S. states, making it a top choice for accessing content exclusive to Netflix U.S. or other American-based streaming services.

PIA offers a wide range of servers across 91 countries, which isn’t as extensive as some other VPNs, but still impressive. It effectively unblocks Netflix in regions like the UK, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. However, like many VPNs, it occasionally gets detected by Netflix, requiring a second attempt to connect.

Features

Streaming-Optimized Servers: PIA has dedicated servers for streaming, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted viewing experiences.

Security and Privacy: It boasts an audited no-log policy and offers features like a kill switch and split tunneling.

Compatibility: Works well with various devices, including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV.

Performance

PIA’s speed is decent, with download speeds reaching 238 Mbps and upload speeds at 213 Mbps. However, if you’re into 4K streaming or have heavy internet usage, it might not match the speeds of competitors like Surfshark or ProtonVPN.

PIA is a budget-friendly option that meets most streaming needs. If it doesn’t work out, there’s a 30-day money-back guarantee to fall back on.

Despite not being the fastest, PIA is highly user-friendly, making it suitable for both casual and professional users. It’s a bargain for those on a budget, providing a reliable VPN solution without breaking the bank.

10. UltraVPN

If you’re on a budget but still want a VPN that can access different Netflix libraries, UltraVPN might be the right choice for you. It’s affordable, with plans starting at just $1.99 per month if you opt for a two-year subscription. This makes it one of the cheapest options available without needing to commit to excessively long contracts.

UltraVPN’s performance in streaming isn’t the top of the line, but it gets the job done. It has servers in 80 countries, which is decent, though not as extensive as some of its competitors like NordVPN or Surfshark. When it comes to streaming quality, UltraVPN can handle 1080p smoothly, but you might encounter some buffering when attempting 4K content. This makes it more suitable for Netflix’s Basic or Standard plans.

What We Like

Servers in 80 countries

Smooth 1080p streaming

Low cost at $1.99 per month

User-friendly apps

What We Don’t Like

Struggles with 4K streaming

High latency on distant servers

Not all servers can bypass Netflix restrictions

Lacks streaming-optimized servers

While UltraVPN isn’t the fastest or most reliable for unblocking Netflix, it still manages to fulfill its purpose effectively. It may take a few tries to access certain regions, like Netflix Spain or the U.K., but it eventually works. For those who don’t mind a bit of trial and error, it’s a cost-effective option.

Overall, UltraVPN is a practical choice for those who want to explore global Netflix content without breaking the bank. Just be prepared for a few hiccups along the way.

Wrapping It Up: Choosing the Right VPN for Netflix

So, there you have it. Picking the best VPN for Netflix isn’t just about speed or price; it’s about finding the right fit for your streaming needs. Whether you’re a binge-watcher of international dramas or just want to catch that one show not available in your country, a good VPN can make all the difference. NordVPN and Surfshark are top contenders, offering a mix of speed, security, and the ability to access multiple Netflix libraries worldwide. Remember, while free VPNs might be tempting, they often come with limitations. Investing in a reliable service ensures you get the most out of your Netflix subscription without the hassle of geo-restrictions. Happy streaming!

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a VPN and how does it help with Netflix?

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, hides your IP address, making it seem like you’re in a different place. This helps you watch Netflix shows and movies from other countries.

Can I use a free VPN to watch Netflix?

While some free VPNs might work, they often have limits and might not unblock all Netflix libraries. Paid VPNs usually offer better access and speed.

Is it legal to use a VPN for Netflix?

Yes, it’s legal to use a VPN to watch Netflix. However, Netflix’s terms of service may not allow it, so use it at your own risk.

Will using a VPN slow down my Netflix streaming?

Using a VPN might slow down your internet a bit, but good VPNs have fast servers that minimize this effect, allowing smooth streaming.

How do I pick the best VPN for Netflix?

Look for a VPN that unblocks many Netflix libraries, offers fast speeds, and works on your devices. Reading reviews can also help you choose.

Can I watch Netflix from any country with a VPN?

With a VPN, you can connect to servers in different countries and access their Netflix libraries, expanding your viewing options.