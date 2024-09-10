Best Selling Author Jomo Jesus Thomas Suriel Shares Top 4 Things Future Leaders Can Learn From Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos, & Michael Jordan

“Emotional Intelligence is a superpower that everyone needs. Kids with high emotional intelligence have the most potential to be future great leaders one day like Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos, and Michael Jordan,” says Jomo Jesus Thomas Suriel, 8-year-old bestselling author of emotional intelligence books for children, “ Angry Vacuum“ and the “Emotions Volcano.”

“Young kids can learn to get better at managing their emotions and become future great leaders in the world, but they have to understand their emotions and learn to manage them,” says Sandra Clifton, the co-founder of The Smart Brain Train Academy and Emotional Intelligence Youth Leadership.

Michael Jordan was once cut from his junior varsity basketball team. He was resilient, self-disciplined, self-motivated, and worked harder to get better. He never gave up and became a great player and team leader as a 6 time NBA champion and 6 time NBA Finals MVP. Jeff Bezos started Amazon to help bring books into the lives of more people but his ultimate goal was to sell everything from A to Z.

Few people believed that a fledgling start-up selling books would one day be a global leader of retailers in the world. Jeff Bezos survived a dot com bust when many Internet companies failed; he innovated with faster deliveries and better prices, stayed self-motivated and self-regulated, and helped make Amazon the world’s largest retailer in revenues, surpassing Walmart. Few people initially believed in Amazon, but Jeff Bezos always believed in himself, and his self-confidence never wavered.

Warren Buffet is known as the wizard of Omaha but he had very humble beginnings. He attended Columbia University in the Capital of the financial world, Wall Street. He went against the grain and moved back to his hometown in Omaha, Nebraska, started his own company out of college, and grew it into a nearly trillion-dollar company, Berkshire Hathaway. Most children may not know about these individuals. Still, they can relate to the same qualities demonstrated by the fictional siblings, Sid the Super Happy Kid and Laura The Emotions Explorer, as they are highly self-regulated, self-confident, resilient, self-motivated, self-disciplined, and help solve problems and change lives.

Emotional intelligence is about managing your emotions, and great leaders know how to manage their emotions and understand the emotions of others,” said Jomo Jesus. His books entertain and teach kids about the most important components of emotional intelligence: self-awareness, self-regulation of emotions, social-emotional skills, teamwork, and empathy. What do the siblings of Sid the Super Happy Kid and Laura the Emotions Explorer have in common with Michael Jordan, Warren Buffet, and Jeff Bezos?

They understand the importance of 1) self-awareness, 2) self-regulation of emotions 3) social skills, and 4) empathy. Jomo Jesus believes children can be superheroes in their own lives when they understand that emotional intelligence is a superpower.

“Great leaders such as Warren Buffett and Jeff Bezos, and Michael Jordan are not just billionaires by chance, they are highly self-motivated and self-regulated and at times, they go against the grain, says Jomo Gamal Thomas, illustrator of the “Emotions Volcano” and the “Angry Vacuum.”

High-intelligence role models are important in mentoring children to be highly emotionally intelligent. Jomo Jesus encourages children to read more books to enhance their emotional literacy. “Children that develop their emotional skills have a bright future and high probability of being successful in their career as an adult.,” stated Jomo Jesus.

About the Authors

Jomo Jesus Thomas Suriel is a multi-published author, author of Sid The Super Happy Kid and Laura The Emotions Explorer, “The Emotions Volcano” and Amazon #1 best-selling new releases for Children’s Education Reference category, the “Angry Vacuum.” His next upcoming book in his emotional intelligence book series is “The Critical Critters.” He is a child prodigy and bilingual in Spanish and English. His children’s books often include English and Spanish references, plus useful tools for developing emotional intelligence and self-regulation. He is a natural communicator with a profound understanding of emotional intelligence and self-regulation. Jomo Jesus is a pioneer in the category genre of children’s fiction books in the area of emotional intelligence and emotional regulation. He has a fantastic ability to simplify complex ideas for young readers. He also studies Mandarin and Hebrew. His books include the series Sid the Super Happy Kid and Laura the Emotions Explorer, The Emotions Volcano, The Angry Vacuum, and the Super Happy Kid Defeats the Angries, and Super Happy Kid in Angry Land. He is a co-founder of the Smart Brain Train Academy, which focuses on both emotional intelligence for children and academic learning as well as leadership.

Jomo Gamal Thomas wears many hats as an author, illustrator, artist, attorney, entrepreneur, and game developer. He has developed children’s education technology and emotional intelligence apps and co-founded the Positive Peers Learning Software Partners, the Smart Brain Train Academy, ParentsHelpParents.com, and Positive and Mindful Parenting. Jomo has written My First Bible for Kids (Old Testament and New Testament). His son, Jomo Jesus Thomas Suriel, inspired him to develop mindful education apps, visual social-emotional intelligence learning apps, and early social-emotional intelligence learning apps for children on the autistic spectrum, ADHD, and ODD.

Editor

Sandra Clifton, MBA, is an educator, entrepreneur, software developer, and founder of the Clifton Academy in New Jersey. She is the co-founder of the Positive Peers Learning Software and the Smart Brain Train Academy. She is co-author and developer of the EI and IQ Academy for Emotionally Intelligent Children and she is the editor of the Emotions Volcano And My First Bible For Kids. She also co-founded parents help parents.com, change child behavior.com and positive and mindful parenting academy. She focuses on Emotional and Social Intelligence for young school children and parents. She co-founded the Emotional Intelligence Youth Leadership Academy.

–Provided by the Smart Brain Train Academy