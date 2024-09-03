Best Hotel Review Websites

Hotel review websites are now the primary source of attracting online customers for the hospitality industry. This is because 80% of modern-day travelers read reviews online before they book a hotel.

Therefore, enlisting your hotel's name in various review websites, especially Google is highly important to secure continuous bookings.

The review platforms are crucial deciding factors for the success of the hospitality industry whose customers are not residential, but distant travellers. Know the best hotel review sites and their importance in your hotel business here.

How Hotel Review Sites Elevate Your Business?

Online visibility today is a key factor for business success especially in the hospitality industry. So, your listings in the top review sites along with high ratings and positive reviews give you that visibility.

Enlisting your hotel’s name on different review websites helps you gather valuable feedback diversely. You can then compare those remarks and finalize which review websites are providing you with maximum leads and booking calls.

Review websites act as social proof for your customers too. Therefore, your presence on multiple top travel booking and review websites makes your hotel more authentic and reliable for a faraway traveler.

The Top Most Hotel Review Websites Of Today

If you want to know about the most popular hotel review websites today, you are at the right page. Go through the names below and enlist your hotel on these top hotel review websites of today;

Google

Google is not a hotel review website of course. But being the most popular search engine, it is undoubtedly the first place where people search for hotels nowadays.

It is the leading search engine where people search and compare hotels according to location, price range, and comfort. Therefore, enlist your hotel here by creating a Google My Business profile and adding it to Google Maps.

Booking.com

With around 30 million hospitality listings, this website is currently one of the top websites for hotel business. With a top-notch user-friendly interface and booking accommodation offer the platform is a fan favorite among travelers.

Your listing on this site, therefore, automatically uplifts your reputation as a hotel brand. Though listing is completely free on this site, you will have to pay a 15% commission for all your bookings through their site.

TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor is another leading hotel review website with a high level of regular travel-prone traffic and active reviews. Enlisting your hotel to such reputable hotel websites increases your visibility to your target audience.

After enlisting on TripAdvisor, you get the full liberty of correcting information and perceptions about your hotel by responding to reviews. You can even respond to previous reviews that were there before your account creation.

Expedia

Expedia, being a part of the Expedia Group provides you with maximum exposure with over 675 million site visits each month. By enlisting your name in the Expedia Group, you are automatically ensuring marketing on its 200 other websites.

People who book their hotels through Expedia mostly leave their valuable feedback after checking out. These sure-shot responses will highlight your business further.

Hotels.com

This website though falls under the Expedia Group, demands a special mention for its popularity among travelers. The name of this website being its biggest USP, rightfully drives people searching for the best hotels.

You can manage your reviews on Hotels.com through Expedia’s Partner Central. Even if you have listings on Expedia, consider enlisting here too to secure some extra attention from the platform’s solo travelers.

Trivago

Trivago is a website that typically suggests the best hotels under an affordable price range for the traveler. Hotels occur on the search results here on the basis of location, visiting days, and amenities.

Enlisting your name on Trivago therefore can increase your hotel bookings by highlighting you on such comparisons. Make sure to regularly update your room rents and offers here to stay above on the searches.

Facebook

Facebook is that one social media site where you can find users from 8 to 80 years. It allows its millions of daily viewers to review and rate local and global businesses.

Therefore, it becomes one of the vital sites for hotel owners to get the feedback of their loyal guests. These reviews and ratings can be a valuable source of information for your prospective guest.

Yelp

Listing on Yelp can provide your hotel with some additional exposure in local searches. Most people use this site to search for nearby restaurants, shops and bars.

As this site is still not much in use by hoteliers your chances of popping on the top in local searchers for rooms and dining will be higher. The ratings and reviews that you will get here will ultimately increase your review count.

Travelocity

Just like Trivago, Travelocity is another website that provides comparisons of different traveling components like hotel rates, rental cars, trip packages, flight fares, and so on. Enlist here for greater access to new travellers.

The reviews that you get on this site help you rank higher on comparisons and make you a favourable choice. So, enlist on this site to use it as a free marketing tool for your hotel business.

These are the top-most hotel review sites where you need to put the name of your hotel. Use these hotel review sites to attain higher online visibility and bookings by securing maximum reviews and ratings.

Conclusion:

With the increasing trends of online hotel bookings, your listings on multiple hotel review sites become vital. Make sure to enlist your hotel on top review websites like TripAdvisor, Booking.com and Hotel.com.

However, do not forget Google's potential as a prime marketer.