Best Free Trading Journal Templates For Excel & Google Sheets

A trading journal is one of the most valuable tools for any trader looking to improve their performance and consistency. By tracking your trades, analyzing patterns, and reflecting on your decisions, a trading journal helps you identify strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities for growth. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, maintaining a journal can significantly boost your decision-making and profitability over time.

While there are many ways to keep a trading journal, using Excel or Google Sheets offers unmatched flexibility and accessibility. These tools allow you to customize your journal to fit your specific trading style, from tracking entry and exit points to logging strategies and performance metrics. Plus, with cloud storage options, your journal is always available, whether you’re at your desk or on the go.

In this article, we’ve compiled the best free trading journal templates to help you get started. From customizable spreadsheets to web-based tools, these options make it easy to track and analyze your trades. Our top pick is the free trading journal template offered by Financial Tech Wiz, designed for both Excel and Google Sheets, but we’ll also highlight other great options like TradeZella and TrendSpider’s free templates. Let’s dive in!

Financial Tech Wiz Free Trading Journal Template

The Financial Tech Wiz Free Trading Journal Template is our top pick for traders who want a comprehensive yet easy-to-use solution for tracking and analyzing their trades. Designed to cater to both beginners and experienced traders, this template is available for Google Sheets and Excel, offering unmatched flexibility and convenience.

Why Choose the Financial Tech Wiz Trading Journal?

Trading journals can transform the way you approach your trading strategy. Here’s how this template stands out:

Track Your Performance : Automatically generates charts to compare your trades and portfolio against benchmarks like the S&P 500 to see how your strategy stacks up.

Highly Customizable : This template allows you to easily add your own formulas and metrics customized to your strategy.

Calculate Key Metrics : Automatically calculates essential statistics like win rate, average days in trade, and profit/loss size to pinpoint areas for improvement.

Click Here to Download the Financial Tech Wiz Free Trading Journal Template

TrendSpider Free Trading Journal Template

The TrendSpider Free Trading Journal Template is an excellent option for traders seeking a straightforward yet effective way to track their trades. This template, designed for use in Excel, provides a structured format for recording and analyzing trades across various asset classes.

What makes the TrendSpider Trading Journal Template stand out?

1) Multi-Asset Support: Track trades across all asset classes, making it versatile for stocks, options, forex, or cryptocurrencies.

2) Google Finance Integration: Access live price quotes directly in the spreadsheet for seamless updates.

3) Built-In Statistics: Automatically calculate essential performance metrics, including:

Trade totals and number of shares traded.

Winning and losing trade counts.

Average return, total return, and win ratio.

Reward-to-risk ratio and average profit/loss per trade.

4) Customizable Design: The template comes with 100 pre-built rows per sheet but can easily be expanded for more trades by dragging to create additional rows.

TradeZella Free Trading Journal

The TradeZella Free Trading Journal Template is a fantastic starting point for traders who want to track their trades effectively without investing in software right away. Designed with simplicity and functionality in mind, this spreadsheet helps you log trades, analyze performance, and refine your strategy.

Key Features

Here’s what the TradeZella template offers to help you manage your trades:

Basic Information Logging : Record essential trade details like the date, symbol, and type of trade (long, short, or options).

Entry and Exit Tracking : Log entry price, time, position size, stop loss, and exit details like closing price and commission.

Performance Metrics : Automatically calculates profit/loss (P/L), win/loss outcomes, and R-multiple (profit relative to risk).

Detailed Insights : Track your total investment, risk amount, and the success rate of your trades.

Qualitative Notes Section : Add observations about emotions, strategies, and market conditions to identify patterns and improve future trades.

What is the Best Free Trading Journal Template?

When it comes to free trading journal templates, the Financial Tech Wiz Free Trading Journal Template stands out as the best option. While other templates like TradeZella and TrendSpider offer great tracking features, the Financial Tech Wiz journal offers unique advantages that can truly elevate your trading experience.

The Financial Tech Wiz template is the only one in this list that automatically generates visual performance charts, providing instant insights into your trading performance. This makes it easier to analyze trends and assess your strategy’s effectiveness at a glance. Plus, it is highly customizable, allowing you to adjust formulas and layout to perfectly match your trading style and goals.

With its comprehensive tracking of key metrics like win rates, average profit/loss, and trade holding periods, this template is an excellent tool for traders looking to stay organized, track their progress, and refine their strategy. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned trader, the Financial Tech Wiz Free Trading Journal Template offers everything you need to take your trading to the next level, completely free.