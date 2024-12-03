Best Electric Scooter in India (2024 Guide)

Electric scooters are cost-effective, eco-friendly, and easy to maintain, making them a fantastic choice for urban commuters. Whether you’re looking for a sleek design, powerful performance, or affordability, an electric scooter meets your needs.

In this guide, we’ll explore the best electric scooter in India to help you make an informed decision in 2024.

1. Bounce Infinity E1

Starting off the list with a brand that has quickly gained popularity, Bounce Infinity E1 is one of the best electric scooters in India today. This model combines affordability, convenience, and innovation to create a fantastic option for commuters.

Key Features:

Battery Options: The Bounce Infinity E1 offers both a removable battery and a unique battery-swapping option. The removable battery feature allows users to charge it at home, which is incredibly convenient.

Range and Speed: It provides a range of around 85 kilometers per charge, which is sufficient for city commuting. The top speed is about 65 km/h, making it suitable for urban environments.

Design and Build: The scooter has a modern, sleek look with comfortable seating and a robust build. It’s designed for both functionality and style.

Unique Selling Point: Bounce has a network of battery-swapping stations in select cities, which means you can simply swap a drained battery for a fully charged one, eliminating downtime.

Price: It’s priced affordably around INR 45,000 – INR 60,000, making it an accessible option for a wide range of users.

The Bounce Infinity E1’s innovative battery-swapping network makes it a pioneer in offering convenient, flexible charging options, setting it apart from the competition.

2. Ola S1 Pro

The Ola S1 Pro has taken the Indian electric scooter market by storm. Known for its futuristic design and cutting-edge technology, Ola Electric has raised the bar for what users can expect from an electric scooter.

Key Features:

Range and Speed: The Ola S1 Pro boasts a range of up to 181 kilometers on a single charge, making it one of the longest-range electric scooters available in India. It can reach a top speed of 115 km/h, suitable for city and even some highway travel.

Smart Features: Equipped with a touchscreen dashboard, GPS, Bluetooth, and various riding modes (Normal, Sports, and Hyper), it provides an enhanced user experience.

Design: The S1 Pro is modern and sleek, available in a variety of vibrant colors. The scooter’s design is ergonomic, with plenty of storage space under the seat.

Battery and Charging: Its 3.97 kWh lithium-ion battery is non-removable, but it can charge from 0-100% in about 6 hours with a home charger.

Price: The Ola S1 Pro is priced around INR 1.3 lakhs, which is on the higher end but reflects its high-tech features and superior performance.

With its excellent range and high-tech features, the Ola S1 Pro is ideal for tech-savvy users who want both performance and style.

3. Ather 450X

Another popular choice is the Ather 450X, which is known for its performance, build quality, and advanced features. Ather Energy has been a frontrunner in the Indian electric vehicle market, and the 450X model embodies their commitment to quality and innovation.

Key Features:

Range and Speed: The Ather 450X offers a range of around 105 kilometers in Eco mode and has a top speed of 80 km/h, making it a solid choice for city commuting.

Build Quality: The scooter is built with high-quality materials, making it durable and reliable. Its compact design and comfortable seating add to its appeal.

Smart Dashboard: The 450X comes with a 7-inch touchscreen dashboard, integrated with GPS, Bluetooth, and 4G connectivity, enhancing the ride experience.

Battery and Charging: Equipped with a 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, the Ather 450X can be charged from 0-80% in about 3.5 hours.

Price: It is priced at approximately INR 1.4 lakhs, reflecting its high-end features and performance.

The Ather 450X is designed for individuals who prioritize quality and technology in their ride, and it’s particularly popular among young professionals in urban areas.

4. TVS iQube Electric

TVS iQube Electric is an offering from one of India’s most trusted two-wheeler manufacturers. It’s aimed at providing a reliable, affordable electric option with excellent performance for the Indian market.

Key Features:

Range and Speed: It offers a range of around 100 kilometers per charge with a top speed of 78 km/h, suitable for daily city rides.

Design and Build: The iQube has a more traditional design, which is appealing to those who prefer classic scooter aesthetics. It’s available in a subtle color palette and has a spacious seat.

Smart Features: This scooter includes a TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing for features like navigation assist, incoming call alerts, and more.

Battery and Charging: It has a 3.04 kWh battery that takes around 4-5 hours to charge completely.

Price: The TVS iQube is priced at around INR 1.25 lakhs, balancing affordability with solid build quality.

The TVS iQube is a practical choice for those who want a trusted brand and solid performance without compromising on smart features.

5. Bajaj Chetak Electric

The Bajaj Chetak Electric marks the comeback of the iconic Chetak scooter, now in an electric avatar. Known for its timeless design and durable build, the Chetak Electric is a fantastic blend of nostalgia and modern technology.

Key Features:

Range and Speed: This scooter has a range of about 90 kilometers on a full charge and a top speed of 70 km/h.

Classic Design: The Chetak Electric retains its classic retro look but incorporates modern touches, making it a favorite among riders who appreciate vintage aesthetics.

Battery and Charging: It has a 3 kWh IP67-rated lithium-ion battery that takes about 5 hours to charge fully.

Durability: Bajaj has engineered the Chetak Electric to be highly durable and have a robust metal body.

Price: The Bajaj Chetak Electric is priced around INR 1.2 lakhs, making it a great value for a brand-conscious buyer.

The Bajaj Chetak Electric is perfect for riders who want a timeless, classic look with reliable performance and modern electric technology.

6. Hero Electric Photon HX

Hero Electric Photon HX is one of the more affordable options in this lineup, making it ideal for budget-conscious buyers. Hero Electric has a reputation for offering practical and reliable electric vehicles in India.

Key Features:

Range and Speed: The Photon HX offers a range of about 90 kilometers per charge with a top speed of 45 km/h, suitable for shorter, inner-city commutes.

Affordable and Lightweight: Its lightweight design makes it easy to handle, and the affordable price tag makes it accessible to a wider audience.

Battery and Charging: It has a 1.8 kWh battery, which can be fully charged in around 4-5 hours.

Low Maintenance: Hero Electric scooters are known for low maintenance and long-lasting performance, which adds to their appeal.

Price: Priced at around INR 80,000, the Photon HX is one of the most budget-friendly options.

The Hero Electric Photon HX is designed for daily short-distance commuting, offering value for money and practicality.

7. Simple One

Finally, the Simple One is an emerging player in the Indian electric scooter market, offering some impressive specifications and performance for an affordable price.

Key Features:

Range and Speed: Simple One offers a claimed range of 200 kilometers on Eco mode, making it one of the highest in the segment. The top speed is around 105 km/h.

Performance and Build: It has a sporty, modern design with advanced aerodynamics. The scooter is well-built, catering to performance-oriented users.

Battery and Charging: It’s equipped with a 4.8 kWh battery pack and offers both fixed and removable battery options.

Smart Features: Simple One includes a 7-inch touchscreen, GPS, Bluetooth connectivity, and multiple ride modes.

Price: Priced at approximately INR 1.1 lakhs, it offers great value for its performance capabilities.

With its high range and sleek design, Simple One is ideal for those who want a high-performing, long-range scooter at a competitive price.

Conclusion

In the quest for the best electric scooter in India, today’s options offer something for everyone—from affordability to cutting-edge features and eco-friendly commuting. With the rising shift toward electric vehicles, investing in an electric scooter is a smart move toward a greener, cost-effective future.

For a truly flexible and convenient ride, Bounce Infinity leads the way with its unique battery-swapping technology, making it a top choice for urban commuters.