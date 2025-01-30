Best Crypto to Buy Now? Wall Street Pepe Presale Ends Soon After Raising $65 Million

The Wall Street Pepe presale continues to soar, now having raised just under $65 million.

After reaching $62.5 million on Tuesday, the presale has raised an additional $2 million in just the past 48 hours.

The $WEPE token has been flying off the shelves, with investors FOMOing into it at its final price of $0.0003665 per token.

However, once the token lists on a potential tier-1 exchange – given the attention it’s garnered and the funds raised – the price of $WEPE may never be this low again.

Presale Ends Soon

With only 16 days remaining, time is running out to position your portfolio for maximum gains. Keep in mind the remaining tokens may sell out before the deadline, so act fast.

The Wall Street Pepe presale end announcement came just a few days after the presale’s one-month anniversary.

The massive funds raised in such a short period of time are nothing short of record-breaking, especially when compared to a similar presale that held the title of top presale of 2024, Pepe Unchained ($PEPU).

Pepe Unchained, another Pepe the Frog-themed token with a Layer-2 on Ethereum, surpassed the $73 million funding milestone to close its presale before the end of last year. It went on to perform exceptionally well post-listing, currently enjoying a solid 50% increase in the past 24 hours.

However, it took over five months before Pepe Unchained reached this funding amount.

In contrast, Wall Street Pepe has already raised 89% of $ PEPU’s total in just under two months, supporting the thesis that it could reach an even higher valuation once it gains broader investor access.

Wall Street Pepe Price Prediction

The current daily run rate of Wall Street Pepe token stands at an eye-popping $1.1 million. As mentioned, this has accelerated recently due to heightened FOMO.

If $WEPE maintains the same daily demand, with no limit on the tokens sold, and the presale runs for the next 16 days, Wall Street Pepe could be valued at $82 million. However, as the presale end date approaches, FOMO could push the valuation to $100 million before the token even starts trading on an exchange.

Once it begins trading, $WEPE could follow a path similar to Pepe Unchained, offering a potential example of how high the token’s price could rise.

$PEPU then peaked at $0.06858 from a presale price of $0.008, accounting for about a 757% gain. Despite recent market downturns, early investors in $PEPU still see a 150% return on their investment in just two months.

While nothing is certain, Wall Street Pepe’s early performance suggests it could mirror or surpass the gains seen by $PEPU.

Best Crypto to Buy Now?

Pepe tokens hold a special place in the hearts of crypto investors, but as the market stands today, many are looking for the next big thing in the Pepe race.

In fact, the leading frog token, Pepe ($PEPE), has already lost 12% in the past week and about 37% since the start of the year.

Meanwhile, Wall Street Pepe has surged 71% in presale funding since the beginning of the year, and $PEPU has delivered solid returns for its investors.

To make matters worse, Official Trump ($TRUMP) — the surprise meme coin launched by U.S. President Donald Trump — has easily surpassed Pepe ($PEPE) to claim the third spot in the top meme coin rankings.

That said, it would be premature to count $PEPE out just yet. Its market valuation, currently at $5.4 billion, remains significantly higher than that of its newer counterparts.

But as shown by $TRUMP, there’s no certainty that $PEPE will remain on top. What’s becoming clear now is that the market is searching for the next Pepe token to pump to the moon.

Right now, it seems investors are particularly interested in the Pepe token with a Wall Street takeover plan, $WEPE.

To participate in the Wall Street Pepe presale, visit the project’s website and connect your wallet, such as Coinbase Wallet, Best Wallet, MetaMask or other WalletConnect options like Trust Wallet.

Stay connected with the Wall Street Pepe community on X and Telegram for the latest developments.

Visit Wall Street Pepe Token Presale