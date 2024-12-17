Choosing the best coaching for CAT is a crucial decision for CAT aspirants. Every year around 2-3 lakhs students take the CAT exam and to stand out here one should wisely choose the right coaching institute. The right coaching institute makes a significant impact in CAT preparations.

Here are the important factors one should keep in mind before choosing the best CAT coaching in India.

Important Factors to Consider for Choosing the Best CAT Coaching in India

Success rate – You should analyse the success rate of various coaching institutes. The market is flooded with coaching institutes but you need to choose the one that has the highest success rate. Therefore assess the success rate of the coaching institute and get an idea of how many students have qualified CAT from that particular coaching institute.

Experienced faculty – Ensure that the team of educators are highly experienced and have a solid educational background. They should be committed to facilitating 24*7 doubt solving sessions. Therefore this factor is essential for you while you choose the best CAT coaching.

Instant support and mentorship – You should go with coaching that will give you personalised attention. The teaching faculty should be willing to offer personalised doubt solving sessions as it will be easier to have more clarity of the concepts.

Mock Tests – This is another crucial element for choosing the right coaching institute. Mock tests provide a real time environment. These mocks boost your confidence and give a reality check on how prepared are you for CAT. So you should ensure that the coaching institute you would be joining will provide you with a good number of mock tests.

Affordability/Economic feasibility – Ensure that the cost involved is worth it. Assess the cost of all the coaching institutes and check the services it provides you. Since this involves a cost, aspirants must be vigilant before choosing the best CAT coaching.

Best CAT Coaching in India

iQuanta – Within 7 years of its inception, iQuanta students have gotten 3000+ IIM calls. With the largest CAT preparation group, iQuanta is associated with more than 3 lakh CAT aspirants. In CAT 2023, iQuanta community had 200+ 99 percentilers. Not only this there were 350+ IIM converts in CAT 2023. Therefore, you will not join iQuanta just like a coaching institute but you’ll be partnering with iQuant with a team of experts who will dedicatedly work for your success. iQuanta has recently launched new modules for engineers and non-engineers. It also provides peer-to-peer learning facilities through India’s largest CAT preparation community.

TIME – TIME is amongst the most popular and oldest CAT coaching institutes and has various coaching centres in India. Along with CAT it also prepares for other management exams such as CMAT and MAT.

Career Launcher – With 200+ centres across India, Career Launcher provides personalised training to its students. It provides all essential facilities and well-experienced faculties.

IMS Learning – Founded in 1977, IMS has around 100 centres across the nation. It has helped a lot of aspirants in achieving their goals and securing admissions at premium management institutes.

Comparative Analysis of CAT Coaching Institutes in India