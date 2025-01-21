Best Altcoins for New Crypto Traders: Expert Names Solana, DOGE, and This Viral $0.14 Altcoin

The crypto market is buzzing with excitement as bullish trends dominate, and expert predictions point to three standout altcoins poised for growth: Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), and the viral newcomer, DTX Exchange (DTX). Priced at just $0.14, DTX’s massive growth potential has attracted new traders seeking the next big thing in crypto. Let’s find out why these altcoins are the top picks for 2025.

DOGE’s Revival: Riding the Bullish Wave in 2025

Analysis of the Dogecoin (DOGE) price indicates an impressive recovery from its most recent lows. The price of Dogecoin has been consolidating in a rectangle range between $0.31 and $0.436, important support and resistance levels, respectively, since a notable bullish spike in late 2024. At $0.43, a critical resistance level, the price is currently getting close to the top limit of this range.

Interestingly, a highlighted support zone close to $0.28–$0.31 has been successfully tested several times, indicating that it is a strong demand area. Dogecoin’s price has maintained its position above both the 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), indicating a generally bullish trend.

With the potential for DOGE to test the resistance at $0.48, the Dogecoin price chart suggests a breakout attempt. Should this threshold be crossed, DOGE’s price may begin a fresh upward trend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), meantime, is approaching the overbought area at 65.64. This suggests that bullish momentum is growing.

Solana’s Meteoric Rise: 47% Gains in One Week

The Solana (SOL) price increased by more than 60% from roughly $185 on January 13 to more than $290 on January 19 before entering a period of severe volatility over the past 24 hours, when it dropped to around $230 before rising above $260. SOL is notably up 47% in just one week.

The recent significant rise can be attributed to President Donald Trump’s meme coin, which was launched on Solana’s blockchain. With a $10 billion market valuation, Official Trump is now the biggest meme coin on the Solana network. With a market valuation of $130 billion, SOL is now the fifth-largest cryptocurrency globally as a result of the recent surge.

Following Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election, cryptocurrency prices, including SOL, have surged as investors anticipate a more flexible stance from the next administration. Solana price seems to surge even higher ahead as the Solana ETF approval possibility also lies around the corner.

Why DTX Is the Best Altcoin for New Crypto Traders

DTX Exchange (DTX) is a new entry to the cryptocurrency sphere and has rapidly solidified its status as a top altcoin with massive growth potential. It is an upcoming exchange platform that is changing the financial landscape with its revolutionary aim.

The platform aims to fill in the gap between centralized and decentralized exchanges and unify their advantages. The custody part is supposed to be decentralized while the performance of the platform will follow that of centralized exchange.

Furthermore, the platform is offering over 120,000 commodities on its platform. This includes forex, stocks, ETFs, cryptocurrencies, bonds, and a lot more. This aims to save users from the hassle of switching between multiple platforms to manage their multi-class assets.

Their layer-1 hybrid blockchain network, VulcanX, is behind this innovative technology. It seamlessly connects old-school assets with modern-day ones, bringing them all together under one roof. Furthermore, the network recently recorded an outstanding TPS of over 200,000 on its recently launched testnet. This further amplified the buzz surrounding the project.

DTX, the native token of the platform, is currently in its presale phase, offering each token for $0.14, and has collected over $12 million already. This phenomenal performance has experts terming this token as the best altcoin for new crypto traders.

To know more about the DTX Exchange ecosystem, Check out: