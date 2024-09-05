Benefits of Penetration Testing for Business Security

When it comes to business data security, it is important to use as many methods of ensuring protection as possible. In addition to traditional methods that have been tested in practice, businesses can also use more modern ones that can identify any vulnerability in the security system. In this case, pentests, which are popular now, come first, including mobile and web application penetration testing. What is the essence of a pentest? You will learn about it in this article.

What Is a Pentest?

Penetration testing is one of the methods for assessing the security of computer networks or, in other words, analyzing systems for vulnerabilities that threaten the loss of information or loss of confidentiality. Testing of the information system occurs by simulating the actions of potential intruders.

In simple terms, white hat hackers take on the role of a party potentially attacking the security system of the target system and provoking incorrect operation of the target system or try to achieve network failure using the vulnerabilities found.

Types of Pentests

Currently, two types of pentest are relevant, which can be carried out without taking into account or taking into account the client/user data:

1. External. In the process, a situation is simulated when the intruder’s actions occur from the external environment. Such testing is carried out in several stages:

collection of useful information that can be used for an attack;

search for possible vulnerabilities;

use of vulnerabilities and weaknesses in protection.

2. Internal. It is carried out in order to identify weaknesses in the created IT infrastructure of the customer and threats coming from within. Internal breaches can be detected in several stages of testing:

detection of pre-test information;

authorized elevation (issuance) of access rights;

collection of certain information on behalf of a user with elevated rights.

prices for external and internal pentests differ due to the greater and lesser complexity of the work performed.

Penetration Test Objectives

The main objective is to detect possible security system flaws that can:

Violate the integrity of the target system;

Threaten confidentiality;

Cause leakage of valuable information;

Provoke system failures;

Lead to denial of service.

Actions aimed at authorized hacker attacks can provide data and forecasts on possible financial losses and economic risks for the company. At the same time, testing is carried out not only at the virtual but also at the physical level. After conducting a penetration test, specialists make a conclusion and give an assessment regarding the current level of security and the ability of the system to repel intrusion attempts.

Objects of Research During a Pentest

Skilled white hat hackers try to cover as many objects as possible that may be of interest to attackers. Simulating their actions, the pentest team attacks the following objects:

installed and activated information security tools;

all database management systems;

active network equipment, services, and services (including e-mail);

application software;

server and user OS.

At different stages of the pentest, various programs, utilities, distributions, and network tools are used that are capable of performing the assigned tasks. They also differ depending on whether you need to conduct mobile or web application penetration testing. The price of the service of organizations that offer pentesting depends on the assigned tasks and the volume of IT infrastructure to be tested.

Stages of Pentesting

An external security audit is always carried out strictly by a third-party organization interested in finding all vulnerabilities. During the testing process, a real hacker attack is simulated and this occurs at six main stages:

All the necessary information about the ordered target is collected. Social engineering is used. All possible entry points into the network being tested are identified. Vulnerabilities found are detected and then used. Privileges in the system that was attacked are increased. Detailed reports with conclusions and recommendations are compiled. Most often, a pentest starts with external networks and then affects internal services. At the same time, the cost of the service more than covers possible losses from real hacker attacks.

What Methods Are Used in Penetration Testing?

Professional testers adhere to special standards and methods related to the security sphere in their work. There are five main and most authoritative methods for conducting a pentest:

OSSTMM;

NIST SP800-115;

OWASP;

ISSAF;

PTES.

Depending on the organization that ordered the pentest service, the specifics of its business processes, and the level of information security, it is advisable to use one or more of these methods.

Benefits of Using a Pentest Service

It is difficult to assess the importance and necessity of a pentest if you do not know about its benefits. The main ones include the following facts:

Accuracy and efficiency of the method for checking all levels of security. Pentest gives the customer three main messages. At the first stage, the specialist explains what he plans to do and what goals he plans to achieve. At the second stage, there is an actual demonstration of the capabilities to hack the security system. At the third stage, an evidence base appears with examples of penetration into the system. Changing ideas about the reliability of cybersecurity. IT specialists who organize network and information security consider the issue from the point of view of a data protector. But this is only half the truth, which can be much harsher than it seems. Companies offering pentest services allow you to look at the issue from a different angle, which allows you to detect all the weak points in the protection. Identification of real vulnerabilities. Testing not theoretically, but actually identifies the most vulnerable points, which allows you to think through information security more effectively in the future. The results of the pentest can confirm the protection strategy or force you to reconsider it. Sometimes penetration testing is performed to confirm the viability and effectiveness of the current security system.

Thus, it is worth understanding that valuable data from the results of a pentest can be obtained both in case of success and failure of hacking the system.

Final Thoughts

Penetration testing is a great tool for ensuring information security. It allows you to identify vulnerabilities before hackers use them, thereby protecting data and business from potential threats. Mobile and web app penetration testing is primarily necessary for businesses that seek to minimize the risks of data leaks and financial losses. Pay attention to the ImmuniWeb AI platform, which provides high-quality mobile and web application pentesting services.

