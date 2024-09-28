Ben Meiselas | Details about his personal life, wife, and net worth

Ben Meiselas

Ben Meiselas is a famous and successful Lawyer and Media personality. He was born on 19 May 1985 in Long Island, New York. Ben is the Co-owner of a successful media company Meidas Touch. Meidas Touch is an independent media firm that produces and broadcasts podcasts and TV shows focused on politics and democracy. Founded and owned by the Meiselas brothers. Ben, a straightforward guy with firm convictions, spearheads the anti-Trump movement alongside his brothers, generating widespread attention and engagement in all of America.

Net Worth and Assets of Ben Meiselas

Ben Meiselas comes from a rich family his dad deals with the legal issues of popular celebrities like Lady Gaga, Sean Paul, and many more. Similarly Ben Meiselas followed his Dad’s footsteps and he is the Lawyer of a famous NFL player Colin Kaepernick and his business partner. Ben’s primary source of income includes his legal practices and the fees he earns from the high-profile cases.

Ben has a very successful career as an entrepreneur, civil rights lawyer, and political pundit. His expertise and achievements have made him a prominent figure in multifaceted arenas. Ben is a partner at Geragos & Geragos a law firm present in Los Angeles, California. He is a man of great intellect and has strong beliefs and ideas he also founded and Co-owns the hyped American political action group Meidas Touch alongside his brothers. His total net worth reached $10 million in 2024.

Age, height, weight, and Physical features of Ben Meiselas

Meiselas is a fine guy with a height of 5 feet 9 inches and weighs about 70 kg which is perfect for a 39-year-old male adult. Ben has beautiful hazel green eyes which accentuates his fair skin similar to his mother. He shares facial similarities with his siblings, but his almond eyes and dirty blonde hair create a distinct, all-American charm. However, his confident demeanor contradicts his boyish appearance.

Personal life and Relationship status of Ben Meiselas

Ben Meiselas is a private man he kept his love life away from public scrutiny. Taking his position with the Anti-Trump movement was the most wise decision of all. Meidas touch left a lasting impression on all of America and he could not hide his life anymore. The news and pictures of Ben’s wedding ceremony surfaced on 21 May of 2024 and it was reported that he got married in a private setting on 18 0f May 2024 with the love of his life Xochitl Marin.

It can be seen in the pictures that the couple is madly in love with each other and looks forward to their life together. Xochitl is a thirty-four-year-old beautiful woman with fair skin and ash blonde hair. The couple dated for a long time before getting married. Xochilt is a very active personality on Instagram and it can be observed through her Instagram feed that she surely enjoys public attention just like her mother-in-law. More about their love story can be found on websites like thevyvymangaa.

Education and Early Life of Ben Meiselas

Ben got his early education from the local community school present in his locality. Back in his high school days Ben had a passion for sports and he participated in his high school’s football and basketball team. Ben took his secondary education from the Georgetown University Law Center and graduated from there in 2010. Meiselas has also received some certifications in Law he went to the prestigious Suzhou University in Shanghai, China to receive a certification in international transactional Law where he came first in the alternative dispute resolution competition. Ben was robust in delivering compelling arguments in debate competitions.

Ben received his Bachelor of Arts degree, magnum cum laude, from the George Washington University. He is the eldest child of Kenny Meiselas and Beth Katz Meiselas. Kenny is an attorney of legal services to entertainment and sports celebrities. Beth seems to be a stay-at-home mom who supports and loves her kids in every aspect of their lives. Kenny and Beth had three more children after Ben.

Public appearances, Award, and media presence

Ben is a notorious Lawyer known for his activism and strong media presence. He received his first award as the “Top Attorney” by Pasadena Magazine and later as the “Rising Star” by Superlawyer Magazine. Ben Meiselas got his first public appearances when he fought the case of NFL cheerleaders in 2019. The cheerleaders complained that they were paid less than the minimum wage and were treated unfairly on the job. He won the case and garnered widespread media attention it was only because of intelligence that they won the case and were granted higher wages and decent working conditions.

Political efforts of Meiselas brothers

During the time of the COVID-19 pandemic when the whole world was shut off and local businesses were not earning anything; this resulted in downsizing among the struggling class of the United States. Every other individual was struggling at that time and the President did not pay any attention to this issue. Many slogans were raised against Trump regarding this issue. When the Meiselas brothers jumped into this issue it escalated a proper Anti-Trump movement.

All of the brothers did not agree with Trump’s supremacy ideology. They launched Meidas Touch as a blog in March during COVID-19. Through their blogs, they inspired and attracted people to the Anti-Trump movement. Their blogs received great hype and quickly escalated into a viral video powerhouse. Meidas Touch is a prominent YouTube channel the three brothers produce and host engaging political podcasts. With a remarkable following, they have surpassed 4 million subscribers.

Professional Career of Ben Meiselas

Ben is a practicing law attorney and an entrepreneur; he is an intellectual and intelligent man. His practices include personal injury law, civil rights, class actions, and complex business disputes. He started his career at the Gregos and Gregos Law firm and now he shares a partnership with the owner. Meiselas has spread his investment in many passive incomes which is continuously increasing his wealth. He founded and Co-owns the political action firm Meidas Touch alongside his brothers.

Ben holds a prestigious reputation because of his work for Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, Congressman Steve Israel, and Sean “Diddy” Combs. For this reason, he is frequently called a motivational speaker at schools and colleges to inspire students with his insights, experience, and success stories about the legal profession and the importance of hard work and education. Ben is the business partner of Colin Kaepernick his client and NFL player; he handles all the non-profit and profit matters of their firm. Moreover Ben teaches sports Law at USC Gould School of Law to undergraduate students. With his diverse expertise and impressive track record, Ben Meiselas proves to be a multifaceted individual who consistently excels over hardships, demonstrating exceptional talent and strength in the face of challenges. Ben is also a prominent lawyer in the entertainment and sports Law.

FAQ’s

Who is Ben Meiselas?

Ben is a famous Lawyer and entrepreneur; he is also a professor at the USC Law School. Ben is a social activist who made arduous efforts to remove Trump from the President’s seat and has a strong point of view about him.

Who is the partner of Ben Meiselas?

Ben Meiselas is a partner at Geragos and Geragos Law firm where he practices as a deal breaker and as a litigator. He is also a partner with the famous NFL player Colin Kaepernick and works across all his non-profit and profit ventures.

Who is Ben Meiselas married to?

Ben Meiselas had an affair with Xochitl Marin for a long time. They kept their personal life private until their wedding. Xochitl and Ben tied the knot on 18 May 2024 in a grand wedding. The news of their marriage surfaced when Xochitl posted on her public Instagram account.

What is Ben Meiselas famous for?

Ben established himself as a prominent civil rights attorney with his exemplary skills and dedication to justice. He represents Colin Kaepernick in the landmark cases and is his partner. Meidas Touch received great popularity during the pandemic it highlighted the efforts of the Meiselas brothers and made them famous.