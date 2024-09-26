BDAG, CUTO & DOGE: Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With Soaring Price Predictions For September!

Having struggled in the past few months, the recent market data shows a bullish outlook for cryptocurrencies, paving the way for potential investment opportunities. According to Lookonchain data, there has been increased accumulation of Bitcoin which could be a catalyst that could trigger a rally across the market.

As we enter into the final quarter of the year, experts have made a bold prediction on some of the cryptos in the market. Among the three cryptocurrencies with positive predictions ahead of Q4 are Blockdag, Cutoshi, and Dogecoin. Let’s see why these coins are on investors’ watchlists below.

Cutoshi – a New Dogecoin Rival Projected for a Massive Rise in the Coming Months

Cutoshi is a new crypto project that combines fun memecoin and the DeFi ecosystem to develop a one of a kind ecosystem. Although it is still in the presale stage, some analysts are already forecasting a massive rise in the coming months due to its limited supply of tokens which will create scarcity and boost the price in the long term.

For context, Cutoshi is a revolutionary ecosystem inspired by the traditional Chinese Lucky Cat and Satoshi Nakamoto’s teachings. With privacy issues a source of concern, Cutoshi is developing a platform that embodies the values of decentralization, privacy, anonymity, and monetary freedom, which was Nakamoto’s original vision for blockchain technology.

By infusing the spirit of the Chinese Lucky Cat and these visions, Cutoshi is developing a platform that gives users full control over their assets. Users can explore the Cutoshi ecosystem, which comprises a DEX, NFTs, a learning academy, and more.

Going forward, the utility token CUTO is sold for just $0.015. Analysts are picking it as the next 100x meme coin, which could outperform the likes of Dogecoin in the coming months.

Can the Recent BlockDAG Testnet Launch Drive Its Adoption?

Inspired by Bitcoin, BlockDAG is already making waves across the market with its unique data structure, which allows multiple chains to run simultaneously. Built for the future, BlockDAG PoW is aimed at offering maximum speed, unbeatable security, and high decentralization.

Going forward, the BlockDAG presale has been successful with over 75.6M raised so far. The success recorded so far has been boosted with the recent launch of its BDAG50 bonus code, which offers a 50% bonus on purchases. This has further drawn the attention of investors with over 13.1B coins sold so far.

At just $0.0192, investors can buy the BDAG token and position themselves for massive gains when it hits a major CEX exchange in the coming months. Meanwhile, with the recent launch of the BlockDAG testnet which comes with unique functionalities, analysts have picked the BDAG token as one of the cryptos to watch out for in Q4.

Dogecoin Price Analysis – Can DOGE BREAK Crucial Resistance Zone?

Dogecoin price has shown a steady recovery in the past week with a 7% gain according to CoinMarketCap. The Dogecoin market chart is also showing promise with the meme coin showing signs of breaking through the $0.1159 major resistance zone.

Going forward, the market activity has experienced a boost in the past few weeks with the Dogecoin market cap increasing from $13B witnessed earlier in the month to over $15B. According to data from Tradingview, Dogecoin is trading above its 50-day EMA with a buy signal.

In a post on X to over 17K followers, crypto analyst Clifton FX noticed a breakout from the falling wedge pattern on the 3D timeframe. The analyst believes this classic bullish reversal indicates a potentially massive rally ahead. With signs of an imminent rally, analysts pick it among the cryptos to keep an eye on in Q4.

Why You Should Watch Out for DOGE, CUTO and BDAG in Q4

Market data has shown that cryptos often witness a rise in Q4. As such, with the recent rate cut by the US Fed, the adoption of cryptocurrency is projected to skyrocket in the coming weeks. While Dogecoin is showing signs of a major breakout, now might be the best time to invest in Cutoshi and BlockDAG.

