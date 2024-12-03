BAT token debuts ETF trading and reaches 100 million users

BAT token, the native cryptocurrency behind the Brave browser, has reached a milestone of 100 million daily active users. At the same time, an exchange-traded fund, ETF, for BAT token has been approved and will be supported by Grayscale, the largest institutional crypto ETF player in the world. The ticker will be GBAT and the ETF will be accessible to any institutional and retail user through an ISIN number without needing to make any further conversions outside of the banking system. This makes BAT as accessible to the institutional players as Microstrategy stock, which uses its treasury and balance sheet for Bitcoin accumulation.

Founded by Brendan Eich, Founder of Mozilla and inventor of JavaScript, the most popular programming language in the world, BAT token powers Brave browser and is supported by over 100 cryptocurrency exchanges all over the world since 2017, including the US, Korean, Japanese, Chinese, UK and EU markets. BAT token rallied by over 100% last week, based on the recent news about the US Department of Justice (DOJ) ruling on the breakup of Google and forcing the sale of Chrome browser. The market sentiment consensus is that BAT is uniquely positioned to aggressively capitalize on the opportunity.

Crypto and DeFi are complex, and the $330 billion digital ad industry is broken, harming users, publishers, and advertisers. With Basic Attention Token and Brave, we aim to simplify crypto for the next billion users while fixing inefficiencies and protecting privacy in digital advertising

The Basic Attention Token (BAT), which powers the Brave browser’s innovative advertising ecosystem, recently achieved two major milestones. First, it debuted in the ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund) market, further broadening its financial utility and accessibility to institutional and retail investors. This marks a significant step in integrating BAT into mainstream financial products, reinforcing its position in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Brave browser’s user base surpassed 100 million, underlining the growing adoption of its privacy-focused browsing experience. Brave incentivizes users with BAT rewards for viewing ads while maintaining user privacy, creating a sustainable, user-centric advertising model. This milestone reflects both the platform’s expanding user base and BAT’s increasing prominence as a token with diverse use cases, including payments, decentralized finance (DeFi), gaming, and commerce

These developments align with Brave’s roadmap to enhance BAT’s utility, including options like paying for premium services, e-commerce integration, and expanding blockchain partnerships. The ETF launch complements this vision by offering traditional investors a way to engage with BAT, further legitimizing it in the global financial market

BAT has recently been included in several new additional payment features in the Brave Roadmap 3.0, which envisions the key usage of BAT token within the browser in a way similar to how TON is used in Telegram app. BAT has been natively integrated on the Solana blockchain, in addition to its original Ethereum integration.

DAT DAO, the community-driven DAO of BAT enthusiasts, commented on the latest developments: “We are proud to see that markets are finally recognizing how undervalued BAT is and that Brave Browser is the most popular crypto application in the world, with 100 million users, which dwarves even Solana with its 17 million users. BAT DAO will be commencing a range of community growth activities to help further adoption and recognition of the token”.