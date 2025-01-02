Basic methods and means of training for sport shooters

During training and competitions, the shooter works with the same individual weapon, which he raises for training, holds in the aiming area and fires, or, in the case of dry fire training, holds it without firing to enhance the training effect, while solving special training tasks. All of the shooter’s actions are intermittent, as the work of holding the weapon alternates with rest. Therefore, the intensity of the shooter’s work can change due to the number of lifts of the weapon and the time of its retention. These objective values are the initial indicators of training intensity.

The study of the training work of shooters on timing showed that in training when performing the same exercise, the shooter raises the weapon and different number of times aiming, respectively experiences different training effects, i.e. training load.

Training load is understood as the work performed by the shooter’s muscles, systems and organs during the lifting and holding of the weapon with aiming. Objective indicators of the training load are: constant – the weight of the weapon, variable – the number of lifts of the weapon, the time of its holding and the time of rest.

Under the competitive load is understood the work of the shooter when he performs a competitive exercise against the background of increased mental tension. Therefore, in addition to the above objective indicators, the competitive load is assessed by the degree of mental tension and is expressed in heart rate.

What is required from a shooter to perform this work? In order to achieve a sporting result in shooting, a shooter first of all needs to acquire a certain level of development of physical qualities, master the skills of shooting technique, which are often acquired through the use of shooting simulators, such as laser target shooting system, and also needs to learn to regulate his mental state. Accuracy in hitting a target depends on many factors: the degree of muscle tension in the stance, accuracy of aiming, proper trigger pull technique and mental state. The main condition for a good shot is the coordinated performance of all actions in a uniform set-up from shot to shot. Here a high degree of stability of the shooter-weapon system is required. It is known that the main activity of the shooter takes place under static loads, which increase under the influence of the weight of the weapon.

Long hours of training and competitive shooting cause shooter fatigue, which is formed as a result of physiological changes (shifts) in the working muscles and body systems. These physiological shifts are a natural response of the organism and create a certain training effect. In shooting sports, this effect is achieved by work, sometimes significantly exceeding the one-time performance of a competitive exercise.

Execution of precise work in training and competition makes great demands on the neuromuscular work of the athlete, because during shooting there is a high coordination of many muscle groups that keep the shooting position relatively stationary. Deviation of the shooter’s torso for only 9-13 minutes results in deviation of the hole on the target by 13-17 cm from the center. An entire exercise lasts several hours, and to achieve a high result the shooter must work without losing high sensitivity and coordination of the neuromuscular system.

Even more stringent requirements are imposed on the nervous system. The release of various hormones into the blood in the pre-start state increases in some shooters by 10-15 times compared to the resting state. This naturally causes increased heart rate, changes in blood pressure and increased cardiac output, increased hand tremor, disturbances in fine coordination of muscle work, etc. At the same time, the shooter is also affected by external factors – unfamiliar shooting range, presence of media representatives, judges, spectators, etc. The shooter has to demonstrate his or her ability to shoot. In these conditions, the shooter must demonstrate his best technique and show his best result.