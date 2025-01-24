B2TRADER 2.2 New Update: C-Book Routing, Custom Markups, and Full-Feature Mobile App

B2TRADER, the innovative multi-asset, multi-market trading platform, has received another upgrade! With the latest release, B2TRADER 2.2 introduces new features that give brokers more control and improve trading efficiency.

The update features the new C-Book order routing and improved pricing flexibility. Additionally, administrators can now connect multiple liquidity providers for a single asset type. The release also upgraded the risk management tools and iOS/Android mobile apps to ensure a smoother and seamless experience for everyone. Let’s explore the full features and functionalities.

C-Book: A New Order Routing Protocol

B2TRADER 2.2 introduces C-Book, a significant feature that adds to the existing A-Book and B-Book routing models. C-Book provides crypto and CFD brokers with better control over order processing, improving risk management practices.

Now, brokers can choose how much of each order is executed through external liquidity providers and how much is handled internally using B-Book. Additionally, the admin dashboard provides detailed reports on all orders, including those executed internally and externally.

With C-Book order routing, brokers can better manage risks, improve the financial performance of platform operations, and reduce the costs of using liquidity providers.

Customisable Markups for Greater Broker Flexibility

The release expanded the platform functionality with customisable markups that allow brokers to set commissions, markups, or both, tailored to various pricing plans. This feature allows for more personalised pricing strategies to meet diverse business models and client needs.

Moreover, customisable price streams enable brokers to manage market access for selected traders or groups, which provides greater flexibility in the market proposal configuration.

Multiple Liquidity Providers = Better Risk Diversification

Brokers can now connect with a range of liquidity providers for their price quotes and order placements. Accessing multiple liquidity sources offers more competitive pricing, greater market depth, and faster transactions.

Additionally, this update promotes risk diversification. If one provider faces issues, connections with other providers remain stable, emphasising consistent trading operations all the time.

Advanced Order Types: Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stops

In this version of B2TRADER, the platform supports crucial conditional order types, like Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stops. These orders let traders manage their exit strategies, set profit and loss boundaries, and handle risks more effectively, even when they are not closely monitoring the market. Most importantly, they are user-friendly with traders at any skill level and suit various trading strategies.

All-in-One Mobile Experience

The new B2TRADER 2.2 significantly improved mobile access, letting users manage their accounts, monitor trading positions, and execute orders smoothly from Android and iOS devices. This ensures investors never miss an opportunity, no matter where they are. More precisely, here are the key highlights:

Intuitive User Interface

The mobile app is designed to replicate the desktop experience, incorporating all essential functionalities to boost user satisfaction.

Flexible Trading Experience

With the B2BTRADER mobile app, traders can control their portfolios from any location, with all the capabilities they enjoy on the desktop version.

Full-Feature Mobile Solution

The mobile app supports different trading activities, allowing investors to perform complex operations, configure stop settings, view live charts, and track performance easily from their mobile devices.

“At B2BROKER, we aim to stay ahead of the curve and empower brokers with innovative solutions that align with the rapidly evolving market needs. With B2TRADER 2.2, we remain committed to enabling our clients to thrive in a competitive environment while reflecting where the market is headed—towards greater customisation, advanced risk management, and unparalleled accessibility.

We are proud to continue driving innovation that helps our clients succeed in an increasingly complex trading environment.”

Mark Speare, Chief Client Officer at B2BROKER

Why Choose B2TRADER 2.2?

With the latest release, B2TRADER introduced much-needed features, such as the new C-Book order routing, enhanced pricing flexibility, expanded access to diverse liquidity providers, upgraded risk management tools, and improved user experience on iOS/Android apps.

With a paramount commitment to delivering the ultimate multi-asset and multi-market trading platform, B2TRADER is expected to introduce support for perpetual futures trading soon, complementing the existing offerings in CRYPTO SPOT, Forex, and CFDs.

Get B2TRADER and gain a competitive edge.