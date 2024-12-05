B2CORE Android App 2.1: Smarter, Faster, and Equipped with New Features 

B2CORE has released an improved version of its B2CORE Android App, version 2.1. This update offers new features and enhancements, providing users greater control, efficiency, and support.

This release introduces a Currency Exchange Module for seamless conversions and integrates with Zendesk for improved customer support. Additionally, the app has undergone performance upgrades to ensure a smoother user experience.

Let’s have a closer look at the changes and improvements.

Advanced Currency Exchange Module

The new Currency Exchange Module simplifies currency conversions within the app, supporting fiat-to-crypto, crypto-to-fiat, crypto-to-crypto, and traditional exchanges. Businesses can customise exchange settings, including currency pairs and rate providers, through the B2CORE Back Office.

The app provides real-time rates that can be updated directly from the app interface, empowering users to make informed decisions. This module streamlines transaction management, offering businesses and end-users full control over finances and the ability to adapt to market fluctuations.

Streamlined Customer Support with Zendesk

The app integrates with Zendesk to streamline customer support. Users can create and track support tickets directly from their Android devices, saving time and effort.

The app also connects to Zendesk’s Knowledge Base, allowing users to find answers to common questions quickly. This integration ensures efficient customer support and a seamless user experience.

Accessing the B2CORE Android App

The B2CORE Android App 2.1, along with its iOS counterpart, is readily accessible through the B2CORE Web interface. This streamlined distribution process empowers brokers to swiftly offer the mobile app to their end-users without any complexities.

To get started with the B2CORE Android App, follow these steps:

Contact your account manager: Reach out to your account manager to request the app for your business.

Tailored setup by B2CORE: B2CORE’s team will customise and prepare the app within a few days.

Client access configuration: Enable settings in the B2CORE Web interface to allow clients to download the app directly from your website or through B2CORE Web.

Currently, the B2CORE Android App is available for download via a dedicated APK download option. This method enables direct installation, bypassing the often time-consuming registration process on Google Play.

The team is actively working on launching the app on Google Play. Once available, brokers with Google Play accounts will have the flexibility to choose between the APK download or the Google Play Store.

Looking Ahead

With the release of B2CORE Android App 2.1, B2CORE is proud to introduce new tools designed to simplify business management.

The company is committed to supporting user success and actively developing future updates. These updates will include an enhanced trading account UI, an Introducing Brokers (IB) Module, and full compatibility with Google Play to improve accessibility and versatility further.

Users are encouraged to update the B2CORE Android App to experience these new features firsthand.

Contacts:

sales@b2broker.com

+ 44 208 068 86 36