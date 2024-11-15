B2CORE Android App 2.0: Elevating Control and Convenience

Following the initial launch of the B2CORE Android App, B2BROKER is pleased to introduce the latest version: B2CORE Android App 2.0. This major update brings advanced features that enhance asset and trade management with greater ease, precision, and security.

Key enhancements in B2CORE Android 2.0 include extensive support for popular trading platforms, detailed transaction activity history, QR code login functionality, and a dedicated APK download system. The latter allows for direct app installation without requiring Google Play registration – a time-saving solution particularly beneficial for brokers operating in Android-dominant regions, such as Asia, where Android devices account for nearly 79% of the mobile operating system market.

Through these improvements, businesses and their clients can now enjoy a more streamlined and secure experience in managing their financial activities through the B2CORE app.

Support for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader Accounts

The B2CORE Android App 2.0 now supports trading accounts for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader platforms, in addition to the B2TRADER spot brokerage platform. Users can open and manage these accounts directly within the app, enabling seamless deposits, withdrawals, and trading.

Key metrics such as Balance, Equity, Leverage, and Free Margin are synced in real-time, providing immediate insights into trading performance. Both Demo and Live accounts are supported, allowing users to test strategies or begin trading right away.

Detailed Transaction History

The new Transaction History feature in B2CORE Android App 2.0 provides enhanced control over financial records. Users can easily track their activity, including deposits, withdrawals, and transfers, accessing detailed records for each transaction.

The feature displays wallet information, currencies, amounts, destination addresses, and applicable fees, ensuring clear and organised financial records for confident asset management.

QR Code Login for Easier Access

The B2CORE Android App 2.0 now features a QR code login option on the Sign-In page. Users can quickly and securely login by simply scanning the code with their device – a fast and reliable method that minimises effort while ensuring security.

In-App Password Reset: A Simpler Way to Stay Secure

The app has introduced an In-App Password Reset feature for enhanced security and convenience. Users can now easily change their password directly from their profile settings, ensuring their account remains protected.

Integrated Mobile App Download Links

B2CORE 2.0 streamlines app distribution by providing direct access to both iOS and Android app download links within the platform. This simplifies the process for businesses and ensures clients have quick access to the latest features.

How to Start with the B2CORE Android App

The B2CORE Android App, available upon request, is fully customisable to meet specific business needs. The B2CORE team will configure the app to align with your business requirements.

Once configured, businesses can enable Android and iOS app access for their clients through the B2CORE back office. Clients can then download the app directly from their personal accounts using a secure link.

The Android app is currently available as an APK file, with a Google Play release planned for the near future.

Upcoming Enhancements for the B2CORE Android App

The B2CORE Android App is continuously evolving to enhance your financial management experience. Upcoming features include a Currency Exchange Module for seamless fiat and crypto conversions, an Enhanced Trading Account Interface with detailed Equity graphics, open order summaries, open positions, and transaction history, and a new IB module to support brokerages with powerful affiliate marketing tools.

With each update, B2BROKER is committed to enhancing the B2CORE Android App’s functionality and user-friendliness. Users can anticipate future features and improvements as B2BROKER continues to elevate the financial and trading experience.