B2BROKER Expands Liquidity with Two New Equity Indices

With its rapidly growing economies, Asia has become a critical hub of global economic activity. With 60% of the world’s population, the region is increasingly a major force driving global growth.

Projections indicate that by 2030, the Chinese stock market will surpass the U.S. equity market, becoming the largest worldwide. This growing investor interest in Asian markets has led to a rising demand for comprehensive liquidity solutions in indices among brokers.

In response, B2BROKER has enhanced its offerings by launching liquidity for two new cash indices, both available for trading now:

CNX/HKD (China H Shares)

S30/SGD (Singapore 30)

Clients can access these new indices via multiple platforms, such as oneZero, Prime XM, Centroid, TFB, TradeLocker, Your Bourse, FX Cubic, cTrader, MT4/MT5, B2TRADER, or other systems through FIX API, ensuring smooth integration and wide availability.

CNX/HKD (China H Shares)

The addition of China H Shares allows brokers to offer their clients a unique gateway into the Chinese market. This index features major companies listed in Hong Kong, offering the growth potential of mainland China while benefiting from Hong Kong’s established regulatory standards. Brokers can leverage this index to attract a wide spectrum of investors, offering a combination of growth opportunities and risk management benefits.

S30/SGD (Singapore 30)

The S30/SGD index tracks the performance of the top 30 companies listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX), measured by market capitalisation. This index is a key indicator of the Singaporean economy and provides insights into Southeast Asia’s most prominent market.

Investors seeking exposure to a stable, well-governed market can benefit from the opportunities presented by this index, making it an appealing choice for brokers.

B2BROKER’s Global Indices Liquidity Offerings

B2BROKER provides liquidity across a comprehensive selection of cash indices in major global regions. In the U.S., indices include the Dow Jones Industrial Average 30 (DJUSD), Nasdaq 100 (NDXUSD), and S&P 500 (SPXUSD).

For Europe, the portfolio features Germany 30 (DAXEUR), France CAC40 (F40EUR), UK FTSE100 (FTSGBP), EURO Stocks 50 (ESXEUR), and Spain 35 Cash (IBXEUR).

In the Asia-Pacific region, B2BROKER offers indices such as Nikkei 225 (NIKJPY), Hong Kong 50 (HSIHKD), China 50 Index (XINUSD), Australia 200 (ASXAUD), along with the newly added China H Shares (CNXHKD) and Singapore 30 (S30SGD).

These indices cover some of the most influential economies globally, providing B2BROKER clients and their traders with diverse opportunities across various markets.

Commitment to Growth

As a leading Prime of Prime liquidity provider, B2BROKER continuously looks for ways to enhance and expand its services. By closely monitoring market trends and aligning with emerging client needs, the company ensures it remains at the forefront of liquidity solutions. The introduction of two new indices reflects the rising demand for liquidity in Asian markets, allowing brokers to meet growing investor interest in these regions.

Conclusion

B2BROKER’s liquidity services span over 1,500 instruments across 10 asset classes, including Forex, Metals, Indices, Energy, Crypto CFDs, Equities, ETFs, NDF CFDs, Commodities, and Fixed Income. Sourced from leading providers, B2BROKER’s liquidity solutions ensure competitive spreads, low latency, and fast execution, with integration possible in as little as five minutes through FIX API for brokers and white-label partners.

Contact Details:

sales@b2broker.com

+44 208 068 8636