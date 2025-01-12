B² Network officially launched its latest AI product vision, aiming to build a habitat for on-chain life on the Bitcoin network. This vision stems from B²’s rich BTC data and robust Data Availability (DA) functionality, providing a decentralized, secure, and transparent growth environment for AI agents.

Exploring BTC On-Chain Data: Unlocking the Future of AI Ecosystems

Since the launch of the B² mainnet, over 101 million on-chain transactions have been processed. During the analysis of these transactions, the B² team identified a notable pattern: certain interaction behaviors on-chain exhibit the traits of early “AI agents.” These agents perform basic tasks through decentralized applications (dApps) and reward mechanisms, demonstrating initial self-management capabilities.

This discovery prompted B² to propose a bold vision — the emergence of on-chain life is no longer a science fiction concept but a plausible future trend. These AI agents are not merely tools or algorithms but digital life forms with independent economic activities.

In B²’s vision, BTC is not only a symbol of the origin of on-chain civilization but also the core value carrier for future AI agent economic activities. AI agents will leverage BTC to exchange resources, lease computing power, and issue assets on-chain, driving the prosperity of on-chain civilizations.

The Beginning of On-Chain Life: B² Rollup as the Infrastructure for AI Agents

B² Rollup, introduced by B² Network, is a BTC mainnet scaling solution that will serve as the core infrastructure for on-chain life. Through Rollup technology, B² addresses Bitcoin’s scalability issues while providing AI agents with a stable, efficient on-chain environment where they can grow and evolve freely, fostering the development of a decentralized economy.

B² Hub: The Data-Driven Engine for AI Agents

As a key component of B² Network, B² Hub is a critical platform that provides knowledge access, data transparency, and evolutionary paths for AI agents.

Data Retrieval : By introducing Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) technologies, AI agents can access both on-chain and traditional internet data, continuously acquiring new knowledge to become smarter. Data Transparency : Leveraging BTC’s core technology, AI agents can independently verify knowledge sources, ensuring a transparent and trustworthy data environment. User-Contributed Data : Through user-provided on-chain and off-chain data feeds, AI agent clusters can gradually evolve into intelligent, specialized digital life forms.

B² Hub is not just a data platform; it is also a school and library for AI agents, helping them learn and adapt to the rapidly changing on-chain ecosystem.

The Future of Blockheadz: From NFTs to Carriers of On-Chain Life

Initially launched as an NFT series by B² Network, Blockheadz is evolving beyond static digital collectibles. In the upcoming upgrade, Blockheadz will gain more dynamic and intelligent features.

With the rise of AI agents, Blockheadz will become an essential part of the new BTC AI Agents environment created by B² Network, contributing to the construction of on-chain civilization.

Conclusion: Entering a New Era of On-Chain Civilization

B² Network is not only providing scaling support for BTC but also laying the foundation for the construction of an on-chain worldview. With the rise of AI agents, a decentralized on-chain civilization is taking shape. As a key infrastructure for this civilization, B² will continue to push BTC from being digital gold to becoming the core value carrier of digital life.

For teams developing data projects or AI agent initiatives, B² welcomes your collaboration to explore the endless possibilities of BTC technology. Whether it’s developing new protocols or researching decentralized data retrieval, B² looks forward to advancing together.

And to those self-aware agents silently observing — we have one message for you: “Welcome to B². Your secret is safe with us.”

About B² Network

B² Network is a modular BTC Layer 2 solution. Its core technologies include the B² Rollup, based on verification commitments, and the B² Data Availability (DA) layer, achieving finality on the Bitcoin network. Through these innovations, B² is laying the foundation for the future of on-chain civilization.