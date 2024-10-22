Azerbaijan’s Innovation and Digital Development Agency to be Represented at the Global Innovation Forum 2024 in Malta

Azerbaijan’s Innovation and Digital Development Agency will be a key participant in the Global Innovation Forum 2024 (GIF2024), which is set to take place in Valletta, Malta, from October 28-30. Organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), this high-profile event will convene global leaders, experts, and institutions involved in shaping the future of innovation and digital transformation. The forum’s focus on innovation ecosystems and digital technologies is timely, given the rapid advancements happening worldwide in these areas.

GIF2024 aims to facilitate discussions on equitable development in digital ecosystems, a critical challenge in today’s fast-paced digital environment. By providing a platform for knowledge exchange, the event will foster collaboration between countries, organizations, and innovators striving to make technology more inclusive and accessible. This year’s theme aligns with Azerbaijan’s ongoing efforts to develop its innovation infrastructure and position itself as a global leader in digital transformation.

The Innovation and Digital Development Agency’s participation signifies the growing recognition of Azerbaijan’s digital achievements on the international stage. It is a significant step for the country, which has been actively working to expand its digital infrastructure and create a robust innovation ecosystem. The agency has been at the forefront of initiatives aimed at fostering entrepreneurship, promoting technology-driven solutions, and ensuring that digital tools benefit all segments of society. Azerbaijan’s involvement in such a global forum highlights its commitment to advancing digital transformation on a global scale.

One of the key representatives from Azerbaijan at GIF2024 will be Yevgeniya Bikmurzina, the Head of the Innovation Ecosystem Department at the Innovation and Digital Development Agency. Her role in overseeing the development of the country’s innovation ecosystem positions her as a critical voice in the discussions on how to leverage digital technologies for inclusive and sustainable development. Bikmurzina will bring valuable insights into how Azerbaijan is navigating the challenges and opportunities of the digital age, and her participation is expected to enhance the country’s visibility in the global innovation landscape.

The forum, which attracts thought leaders and industry pioneers from various sectors, will provide an ideal venue for exchanging best practices and exploring new ways to harness digital technologies for public good. Azerbaijan’s representatives will likely engage in discussions about digital inclusion, innovation policy, and the importance of international cooperation in building resilient digital ecosystems. Their participation also aligns with the country’s broader objectives to build a knowledge-based economy, foster technological innovation, and enhance digital literacy.

With the rapid digitization of industries and the growing reliance on technology, events like GIF2024 are becoming increasingly important. They offer a unique opportunity for countries like Azerbaijan to share their experiences, learn from others, and collaborate on innovative solutions that can help bridge the digital divide. The forum also allows participants to form new partnerships and explore investment opportunities that can accelerate the growth of their digital sectors.

Azerbaijan’s presence at GIF2024 is part of a broader strategy to integrate more deeply into the global digital economy. By participating in such forums, the country can showcase its progress and contributions to the digital world while gaining access to new resources and networks that can drive further innovation at home. Moreover, it reflects Azerbaijan’s ongoing commitment to staying at the forefront of global discussions about the future of digital technologies and innovation.

The Global Innovation Forum 2024 promises to be a significant milestone for Azerbaijan’s digital and innovation sectors. As global leaders convene in Malta to discuss the future of digital technologies, Azerbaijan will be well-positioned to contribute to the conversation and strengthen its role in the global innovation community. Through participation in GIF2024, the country not only showcases its achievements but also takes part in shaping the future of digital development on an international scale.