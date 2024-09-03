Azerbaijan Video Game Industry participated at “Gamescom 2024”

Gamescom is one of the world’s largest video game exhibitions held annually in Cologne, Germany. Since its inception in 2009, this exhibition has provided a broad platform for the video game industry. It offers unique opportunities for game developers, distributors, gaming hardware manufacturers, media representatives, and gaming enthusiasts to present new games, showcase technological innovations, hold discussions, and participate in various panels. Attendees can learn about new trends, network, and build relationships with other participants in the industry.

Every year, thousands of people attend this exhibition, making it a highly anticipated event in the gaming world. Game developers present their latest titles to a wide audience. Gamescom also recognizes award-winning projects in the gaming industry with various accolades. In recent years, the size of the exhibition and the number of participants have increased, attracting massive interest from gamers worldwide.

At this year’s Gamescom, Azerbaijan’s video game studios participated and showcased the country’s potential in the digital creative sector. Supported by the Innovation and Digital Development Agency studios such as “Darts Games,” “Cool Bears Game Studio,” “Dynamic Box Studio,” and “AzDimension” represented Azerbaijan at this global event, gaining the opportunity to present their innovative projects.

Notably, the game “Madness Afloat” developed by Dynamic Box attracted significant attention from participants at the exhibition. This game offers users a unique and entertaining gaming experience while showcasing the high-quality work of its creative team. It stands out particularly for its elegant graphics and dynamic gameplay mechanics, drawing interest from attendees.

The Gamescom exhibition is a crucial platform not only for Azerbaijan but also for the entire region. Participation in such exhibitions is considered a significant step in the development of Azerbaijan’s digital creative industry. The exhibition provides local studios direct access to international investors, game publishers, and a global audience. This presents unique opportunities for Azerbaijani game developers to increase their visibility on the international stage, establish new collaborations, and create a deeper impact in the sector.

Additionally, Gamescom supports the development of Azerbaijan’s video game industry by enabling local developers to present games that meet global standards. By participating in the exhibition, local studios can also create new customer bases and enhance brand visibility, attracting a larger audience. This opportunity allows for the realization of conceptual games and the execution of new game ideas, as well as attracting investment.

The relationships formed at the exhibition aid local developers in materializing their innovative projects. Furthermore, this event plays a significant role in strengthening the presence of the gaming industry in society by catering to people of all ages and social groups, thus enhancing gaming culture.

The Gamescom exhibition serves not only as a platform for the development of the video game world but also illuminates the future of Azerbaijan’s video game industry. These advancements in the field contribute to the country’s position in the modern digital creative environment. Participation in the exhibition aims to produce positive outcomes for Azerbaijani game developers and expands the national market. With the support of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, such initiatives represent a crucial step towards the recognition of Azerbaijan’s gaming industry on the global stage.