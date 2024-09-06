Azerbaijan Expands Innovative “myGov” Digital Platform, Enhancing Citizen Services

Azerbaijan has taken another significant step toward enhancing its digital landscape with the launch of the updated “myGov” platform, presented by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport’s Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA). The newly revamped platform offers citizens a user-friendly digital interface that provides seamless access to key government services, digital documents, and personal data management. One of the major advancements is the simplification of bureaucratic processes in citizen-state relations, leading to a notable reduction in the use of paper during transactions.

The platform introduces a range of services aimed at streamlining citizens’ lives, particularly during important life events. These include marriage, parenthood, and the death of a family member.

For marriage, the updated platform simplifies the process of obtaining and validating marriage documents digitally. Couples planning to get married can now schedule their wedding date electronically on the platform after verifying the necessary medical certificates. Once the date is set, they can collect their marriage certificates from the chosen registry office.

For parenthood, new parents can apply for legal documents related to their newborn children and other associated services online, reducing the need for physical visits to government offices.

In the case of the death of a family member, the platform also eases the registration of a family member’s death. Healthcare professionals input the required information into the system, and the death certificate is automatically forwarded to the Ministry of Justice before being handed over to the family. This document is crucial for resolving issues like funeral allowances and inheritance rights.

The “myGov” platform contains over 40 types of personal data in its “My Information” section. These are displayed in both card and list formats, allowing users to view key document details without opening the full page. Among the documents available in card format are identity cards, passports, driving licenses, marriage certificates, and student cards. Citizens can share these digital records via QR code or download them in PDF format.

Moreover, the platform introduces the concept of “digital documents” in Azerbaijan. Following a presidential decree, four essential documents—identity cards, birth certificates, marriage certificates, and death certificates—are now available digitally. These digital versions hold the same legal validity as their physical counterparts, furthering the country’s paperless government initiative.

Citizens can easily share their digital documents and data through the “myGov” app using a QR code or document number. Organizations can verify the authenticity of the provided information through the “myGov Checker” mobile app or web portal. The QR code can be scanned via the “myGov Checker” app, or the eight-digit number below the code can be entered on the portal to confirm the data’s accuracy. Shared data remains visible on the screen for a maximum of three minutes, and no screenshots can be taken, ensuring privacy.

The “Shared Information History” section allows users to track the organizations and times when their information was shared, ensuring transparency and control over personal data.

A significant enhancement is the improved search system, which helps users quickly find the services or information they need, especially if they are first-time users. Additionally, the newly introduced “Notification Module” keeps citizens informed about important government changes related to legislation, taxes, public safety, and health.

The “Inquiry Module” promotes effective communication by allowing citizens to submit queries and complaints to the government, track their feedback, and obtain results—all through a unified platform.

One of the most innovative features of the updated “myGov” platform is its contribution to environmental sustainability. Citizens can now access the “Electric Charging Stations” service, provided by the Azerbaijan Ground Transport Agency. Through this service, users can locate electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the country, apply filters, and view the route to their chosen station on a map.

Additionally, citizens can now modify their utility subscription codes for services like water, gas, and electricity from their mobile devices. This new feature is currently available for subscribers of “Azersu,” “Azeriqaz,” and “Azerishiq,” and it is aimed at saving time by eliminating the need for in-person visits.

Another valuable service is the “Pension Calculator.” This tool enables citizens to calculate the expected date and conditions for receiving their pensions in real-time, based on current legislation. It provides details about eligibility for different types of pensions, such as old-age, disability, and survivor pensions, along with the required insurance periods and pension capital.

All the new functionalities and services introduced on the “myGov” platform are aimed at building a modern, efficient, and citizen-centric digital environment. By ensuring easy access to essential services, enhancing data security, and simplifying bureaucratic processes during key life events, the platform is helping to improve the quality of life for Azerbaijan’s citizens.

This initiative reflects Azerbaijan’s ongoing commitment to adopting new technologies and digital solutions that meet the evolving needs of its population, while simultaneously contributing to global trends in e-government and digital innovation. The updated “myGov” platform stands as a testament to the country’s efforts to provide cutting-edge digital services that empower its citizens.