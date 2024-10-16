Ayush Khanna: The Entrepreneur Behind Three Startups and the Power of Persistence 

In the fast-paced world of technology, few individuals combine technical expertise with a deep understanding of business strategy. Ayush Khanna, a serial entrepreneur and investor, has built a career on his ability to quickly learn, adapt, and launch innovative products. As the New Ventures Lead and Principal at super{set}, a startup studio that blends AI and data to solve business problems, Ayush has founded four startups while also helping shape the futures of other portfolio companies. His journey — from a young entrepreneur in India to a seasoned founder in Silicon Valley — serves as a testament to the power of persistence and the desire to create something meaningful.

From Immigrant to Entrepreneur

Ayush’s path to entrepreneurship was not without its challenges. As an immigrant, the hurdles of navigating visa systems initially limited his ability to explore business opportunities. “The legal restrictions made me feel like I had no control over my career,” Ayush recalls. However, he didn’t let this stop him. He worked tirelessly to build connections, knocking on doors that many would have found closed.

“Networking became my lifeline,” Ayush explains. “I went to events after work, chatted up strangers in Ubers, and cold-reached on LinkedIn to build relationships.” His hard work eventually paid off, opening the door to his current role at super{set}. It was there that he found a unique opportunity—not just to start companies, but to bring his entrepreneurial vision to life while also shaping the startup studio model.

Building Startups, One Idea at a Time

Ayush’s approach to startups is what sets him apart in the industry. He doesn’t just rely on one area of expertise; he immerses himself in learning about the industries his startups target, often from scratch. One of the key traits that have driven Ayush’s success is his “bias for action.” He shares an anecdote about his time in college when he built an efficient air conditioning system using sound system, despite having no background in Mechanical Engineeering. That project, which took him to the international finals of Schneider Electric’s green competition and won him an award from IET, became a foreshadowing of the problem-solving approach he’d carry into his entrepreneurial career. “I don’t let the lack of knowledge hold me back,” he says. “You can always learn — quickly.”

Ayush Khanna faced a significant challenge when tasked with leading the development of the Generative AI thesis and strategy at his firm. AI wasn’t his core area of expertise, so navigating this rapidly evolving space felt like starting from scratch. Determined to master the subject, Ayush immersed himself in over 50 research papers, studying cutting-edge developments. He also sought guidance from researchers at institutions like Stanford, engaging in deep brainstorming sessions to solidify his understanding. His relentless effort paid off, as it eventually led to the ideation and successful launch of his first GenAI AdTech startup, a testament to his ability to learn quickly and execute with precision.

This ethos is visible in his work at super{set}, where Ayush has successfully launched four cloud and AI startups across a variety of sectors. Each company was built from the ground up, beginning with an idea, then product development, and finally business execution. Through it all, Ayush’s ability to convert customer feedback into tangible products has been instrumental in building profitable businesses.

Steering Innovation Within Salesforce’s Ecosystem

Ayush’s work at Salesforce also stands as a testament to his ability to navigate corporate structures while keeping an eye on the bigger picture. During his tenure, he championed the launch of an Encryption at Rest product, a massive initiative that required millions in capital investment. “Getting buy-in wasn’t easy,” Ayush explains. “But I believed in the vision. We worked for over a year to ensure that this was recognized as a crucial product.”

That persistence paid off. By the time Ayush left Salesforce, the product had launched successfully and was already being used by their first customer. “It wasn’t just about launching a feature,” Ayush reflects. “It was about understanding the larger impact — security was becoming a major concern for customers, and we were solving a real problem.”

A Global Mindset

Ayush’s journey from India to Silicon Valley also brings with it a global perspective that influences how he sees business opportunities. His ability to recognize trends and opportunities in different markets, such as the integration of WhatsApp for chat-based e-commerce, has been instrumental in identifying startup ideas that others might have missed.

In the new digital world, problems are local but solutions can be global .“I see entrepreneurship as a way to solve real-world problems, no matter where they come from,” Ayush explains. His work at super{set} is aimed at fostering this same mindset, not just for himself but for the companies he helps build and invest in.

Looking to the Future

Ayush’s vision for the future is clear: to elevate entrepreneurship globally. “There’s a buzz of energy in places like the Silicon Valley and in India, where a new generation is using technology like AI to tackle big problems,” he says. “I want to be part of that journey — not just as an investor, but as someone who provides the scaffolding for others to build on.”

As someone who has already contributed to the field by founding startups, building business strategies, and helping shape the future of AI and cloud technology, Ayush Khanna’s impact is already being felt. With a relentless curiosity and a knack for taking action, he is poised to continue influencing the entrepreneurial landscape in the years to come.

In his own words, “It’s not about how much you know at the start — it’s about how willing you are to learn and adapt along the way.” That mindset is what has fueled his journey, and it will undoubtedly continue to drive his future success.