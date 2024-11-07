Axolt Announces Enhanced ERP Modules on Salesforce AppExchange for Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Service Industries

Axolt customers can now leverage advanced modules for logistics, manufacturing, CPQ, financials, and HR management

[London], 07 November 2024 – Axolt today unveiled updates to its ERP suite for the Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Service industries on Salesforce AppExchange, the premier marketplace for enterprise applications and experts. These enhancements empower customers to streamline and automate key business functions, with modules that offer increased flexibility, real-time insights, and advanced integration capabilities.

Axolt ERP, built on Salesforce’s robust 2nd Generation Package (2GP) platform, enables businesses to achieve greater control and visibility across supply chain, sales, manufacturing, financials, and HR processes. Key features include real-time shipment tracking, automated CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote) functionality, efficient work order management, and automated employee lifecycle management. By offering this on AppExchange, Axolt ensures customers can scale seamlessly within a secure, trusted ecosystem.

Available on Salesforce AppExchange

Axolt ERP for Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Service Industries is now accessible on AppExchange at Axolt AppExchange Listing.

Key Features and Integrations

Axolt’s enhanced ERP suite integrates with leading service providers such as UPS, FedEx, DHL, Stripe, PayPal, and Yodlee, offering seamless coordination of payments, shipping, and financial operations.

Executive Comments on the Release

“We’re thrilled to offer these substantial updates to our ERP Suite on Salesforce AppExchange,” said Qurrat Ul Ain, COO of Axolt. “These modules, developed on Salesforce’s 2nd Generation Package (2GP), give our customers the scalability and agility they need to stay competitive, while ensuring seamless integration and bolstered security.”

“Axolt’s ERP Suite is a valuable addition to AppExchange, accelerating business transformation by providing advanced automation and real-time operational insights through Salesforce’s 2nd Generation Packaging,” said Alice Steinglass, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Platform, Salesforce. “AppExchange continues to evolve, connecting customers to essential apps and expert partners to address business needs.”

About Salesforce AppExchange

Since its inception in 2006, Salesforce AppExchange has become the leading marketplace for enterprise applications and experts, featuring over 8,000 apps and 12 million customer installs. AppExchange connects companies of all sizes and across industries with ready-to-install apps and certified consultants to solve diverse business challenges.

About Axolt

Axolt is a prominent provider of cloud-based ERP solutions for industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics. As a Salesforce OEM and ISV Partner, Axolt delivers integrated solutions that optimize operational efficiency and simplify critical business processes. Learn more at www.axolt.com.

