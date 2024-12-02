AWS Announces Amazon Connect a New Generative AI to Enhance Customer Service.

AWS has announced Amazon Connect, a generative AI to enhance end-to-end customer service.

Amazon Q in Connect, a generative AI-powered assistant for customer service, now enables organizations to create relevant, automated, and dynamic self-service experiences.

Frontdoor, Fujitsu, GoStudent, Priceline, Pronetx, and University of Auckland are among the customers and partners using the new generative AI.

What did AWS announce?

Amazon said on Sunday that Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, at AWS re:Invent, announced new generative AI enhancements for Amazon Connect, AWS’s cloud contact center solution. These new features will further enhance customer experiences by allowing more personalized, efficient, and proactive customer service. As a result, organizations can help significantly improve customer satisfaction through faster issue resolution and continuous contact center optimization while simultaneously reducing operational costs.

Pasquale DeMaio, vice president and general manager of Amazon Connect at AWS, said, “With Amazon Connect, in addition to evolving customer service, we’re also fundamentally reimagining how organizations build, nurture, and sustain customer relationships. By using generative AI to improve the customer experience, Amazon Connect is paving the way for a future where every customer interaction is an opportunity to delight and foster long-term loyalty. The continuous evolution of Amazon Q in Connect is giving organizations the power and flexibility needed to handle sophisticated customer service scenarios without requiring programming expertise.”

The features of the Amazon Q in Connect for customer self-service

The company said that Amazon Connect now offers automated segmentation for proactive outreach, delivering personalized and timely interactions across communication channels for a single person or groups with similar characteristics.

Amazon Q in Connect features new customizable AI guardrails with robust controls over AI-generated content, enabling organizations to confidently deploy generative AI in contact centers while adhering to their specific policies and safeguarding customer interactions.

New AI-powered agent evaluations and intelligent contact categorization tools enable customer service managers to easily spot performance trends, enhance training, and help improve overall service quality.

Customers and partners using Amazon Connect

Frontdoor, Fujitsu, GoStudent, Priceline, Pronetx, and the University of Auckland are among the customers and partners using the new generative AI enhancements for Amazon Connect to deliver superior customer service at a lower cost, Amazon said.

About Amazon Web Services

