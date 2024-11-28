AWS and SAP Partner to Streamline BBC’s IT Systems in Game-Changing Cloud Transition

AWS and SAP have partnered to streamline BBC’s IT systems in a game-changing cloud transition.

AWS and SAP partner to streamline BBC’s IT systems in a game-changing cloud transition.

The BBC will use RISE with SAP on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The organizations will roll out further updates over the coming months.

Why did AWS and SAP Partner?

Amazon Web Services (AWS), in a press release on Wednesday, said that SAP has continued its relationship with BBC to transform its IT systems, including finance, HR and procurement. The BBC will use RISE with SAP on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

As part of the BBC’s continued digital transformation journey, the move to the cloud will mean it’s simpler and more cost-effective for the BBC to run its IT systems, helping it focus investment on high-quality services for audiences, AWS said in a statement.

Peter O’Kane, BBC Chief Technology Officer, said, “We want to make sure we’re investing the most we can in services for audiences. By simplifying our IT services, we can focus on running our business and ensure we’re meeting the needs of our viewers and listeners.”

Leila Romane, Managing Director of SAP UK and Ireland, remarked, “This marks a key moment in the BBC’s aim to streamline its business operations. We are delighted to partner with the BBC and our solutions, backed by the security and availability of the AWS Cloud, means the BBC has the ideal foundation to deliver on its promise to serve all audiences.”

Tanuja Randery, Vice President and Managing Director, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) at AWS, commented, “We’re delighted that the BBC has chosen to move its critical SAP business systems to run on AWS. Our proven track record in delivering high-performance, secure, and scalable cloud services aligns perfectly with the BBC’s needs and enables them to improve performance, increase resilience and reliability, and accelerate their digital transformation journey with confidence.”

According to the report, the organizations will roll out further updates over the coming months.

About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience.

About Amazon Web Services

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, media, and application development, deployment, and management from 108 Availability Zones within 34 geographic regions, with announced plans for 18 more Availability Zones and six more AWS Regions in Mexico, New Zealand, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Thailand, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs.