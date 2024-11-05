Award winning Greenti.ps – blockchain powered b2b2c incentive based voluntary carbon offsetting platform starts roadshow

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 5th November 2024, ZEX PR WIRE, The Green Tips is blockchain powered B2B2C voluntary carbon offsetting platform with elements of green loyalty program, that connects businesses, individuals, and carbon offsetting projects directly without middle man as carbon credits dealer. Platform is developed by MASDAR based IT company MALISA SOFTWARE. Platform slogan is: Share tips with nature, how we share tips with waiters. NATURE is OUR BEST WAITER!

How The Green Tips Platform Works:

https://youtu.be/PckNBZxaJCU?si=eojD1_C12RHVQkU7

We believe that everyone can take action in the fight against climate change, and we provide the tools and resources to make it easy for individuals and businesses. It is a payment processing orchestration platform, in which goods and services can be added into one payment hub together with a carbon footprint and then, after calculating the total carbon footprint of consumption, we provide an opportunity to offset it at the checkout. Any kind of payment processing gateways can be connected in any country: bank cards acquiring, QR codes payment, wire transfers. This project will help to achieve 2050 net zero CO2 emission goals, by engaging individuals and businesses into funding local carbon offsetting projects, like mangrove trees forests in the UAE.

Data on carbon offsetting is then kept in the individual dashboard as loyalty points, which then can be used as discount coupons within the network of green merchants. Thus, we can make individuals and businesses be engaged in funding LOCAL green projects and making the country greener and cleaner. Those coupons then can be tokenized on chain and be tradable worldwide, thus bringing external investment to the economy. Blockchain is used for transparency of operations, which is the crucial problem in carbon offsetting markets. Participants of the ecosystem see clearly how much money is taken by the platform merchant, and how much money goes directly to the carbon offsetting platform.

Recently The Green Tips won community voting award in ByBit exchange incubator Blockchain for Good – https://greenti.ps/tpost/6rrfdvyjm1-green-tips-wins-first-place-in-bybits-bl and CEO and cofounder of the project was mentioned in The Arabian Mirror among the Top 10 Most Successful Business Leaders in GCC – https://thearabianmirror.com/top-10-business-leaders-in-gcc/

The Green Tips is the part of The Green Falcon blockchain ecosystem, which unites good green sustainable projects and services, powered by the blockchain and community driven. The Green Falcon is planning to establish DAO in ADGM.

We have payment processing and orchestration platform, digital payment information hub, where merchants can keep their goods and services together with carbon footprint data, and provide all info on the cheque with QR for customers, either with the use of POS-terminals, QR-code panels, mobile, app, site.

The Green Tips is starting fundraising to its equity, secured as IPShares – portfolio of intellectual property of in-house payment processing platform, developed by The Green Tips.