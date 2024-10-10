Aviz partners with ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation for  AI networking in Japan

Aviz has partnered with ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation for AI networking in Japan.

Under this new agreement, ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation will resell Aviz Networks’ innovative AI networking stack throughout Japan.

On Oct 7, 2024, Aviz unveiled ONE BOX Solution with Partners, Bringing SONiC to Enterprise Data Centers and Edge.

Aviz Networks, a pioneer in AI-driven networking solutions, on Thursday announced a significant partnership with ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation, Japan’s leading technology reseller. This collaboration marks a major milestone in Aviz Networks’ mission to champion ‘Networks for AI’ and ‘AI for Networks’ on a global scale.

Vishal Shukla, CEO of Aviz Networks, commented, “Partnering with ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation represents a pivotal step forward in our global expansion strategy, ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation’s extensive reach and trusted reputation in Japan will play a crucial role in bringing Aviz’s groundbreaking networking solutions to a broader market, helping businesses optimize their networks for the demands of the AI era.”

Hirohito Ohashi, Managing Executive Officer, COO, Telecommunication Group, ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation, said, “Through this partnership, we are excited to offer our customers the unique advantages of Aviz Networks’ AI Networking stack. Their focus on maximizing the potential of AI in networking aligns with our goal to deliver state-of-the-art technology solutions that address complex challenges in the industry.”

About the agreement

According to the report, under this new agreement, ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation will resell Aviz Networks’ innovative AI networking stack throughout Japan, empowering organizations to leverage advanced AI capabilities in their networking infrastructures.

This strategic partnership not only broadens the availability of advanced networking solutions in Japan but also emphasizes the joint commitment of Aviz Networks and ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation to innovation and excellence in the networking industry.

Aviz Unveils ONE BOX Solution with Partners, Bringing SONiC to Enterprise Data Centers and Edge.

On Oct 7, 2024, Aviz Networks, in collaboration with Edgecore Networks and EPS Global, announced the launch of the “Aviz One Box” solution. This innovative offering marks a significant milestone in networking, blending Edgecore’s cutting-edge switches with Aviz Networks’ Open Networking Enterprise Suite (ONES), a key component of the AI networking stack that exemplifies the principles of “Networks for AI, AI for Networks.” The ‘Aviz One Box’ offers seamless integration of hardware and software to deliver superior performance and ease of deployment. It is designed for organizations seeking robust and scalable network infrastructure, along with significant cost savings.

Calvin Chow, VP of Sales at Edgecore Networks, said, “At Edgecore Networks, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of networking technology. Our collaboration with Aviz Networks enhances the capabilities of open networking, integrating cutting-edge solutions like ONES to deliver unmatched performance and reliability. This partnership not only advances our shared vision for an open and interconnected world but also ensures that our customers have access to the most innovative and cost-effective networking solutions.”

About ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation is a comprehensive IT services company that partners with its customers. From consulting to design, development and construction, operational and maintenance support, ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation combines sophisticated IT solutions and cloud services to find solutions to customer issues. Providing optimum services in all fields including communication, broadcasting, manufacturing, finance, logistics and retail, public services, life sciences, science and engineering.

About Aviz Networks

Aviz Networks is at the forefront of transforming enterprise networking with its AI-driven solutions, embodying the principles of ‘Networks for AI’ and ‘AI for Networks’. Its products offer unprecedented choice, control, and cost-effectiveness, driving innovation and significant ROI through vendor-agnostic, open-source technologies.