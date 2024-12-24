AVAX & WIF Traders Double Down on Fastest Growing Presale IntelMarkets: Experts Predict 8,330% Pump

IntelMarkets (INTL) is gaining traction in the bull market, with its presale raise crossing the $5 million mark. The Avalanche (AVAX) and Dogwifhat (WIF) whales are rushing to grab the INTL tokens at the $0.07 level, eyeing the explosive growth potential and massive ROI of the emerging platform. Another attractive factor for the savvy whales is the resistance of the INTL token to the broader market trend- INTL is soaring in the current session while other major players like Avalanche (AVAX) and Dogwifhat (WIF) slump massively.

Avalanche (AVAX) Price Is Poised For A Pullback

Avalanche’s (AVAX) weekly chart shows that it surged more than 120% since early November and faced resistance around the $55.76 level during the first week of December.

Since then, Avalanche (AVAX) has declined over 15% to trade at $46.40 at the time of writing on Wednesday. If Avalanche (AVAX) continues its pullback, it could extend the decline by 12% to retest its next weekly support at $40.55.

The RSI on the weekly chart supports Avalanche (AVAX) price pullback. It reads 62 and points downwards after rejecting its overbought level of 70 on December 2, indicating weakness in bullish momentum. If the RSI closes below the neutral level of 50, Avalanche (AVAX) prices will fall sharply.

Dogwifhat (WIF) Drops 37% In 7 Days

Down by 37% last week and 18% in 24 hours, Dogwifhat (WIF) is faring even more poorly than AVAX. Dogwifhat (WIF) does not have Elon Musk’s support or the first-mover effect of Dogecoin. This Dogwifhat (WIF) price decline occurred despite positive news for the ecosystem, including WIF/USDT trading on the Binance US exchange on December 11th.

In other bearish news for Dogwifhat (WIF), a whale offloaded $3.4 million worth of tokens to Coinbase last week. Acquired nearly a year before, the whale recorded an impressive 9x profit, purchasing the tokens for only $390,000. With the current retracement in the altcoin market, it seems to have been a timely move.

The Dogwifhat (WIF) token started the day at $2.27, with a massive red candle dominating the daily chart. The WIF token is currently trading at the $1.86 mark, compelling the investors to shift to an emerging AI platform- IntelMarkets.

IntelMarkets (INTL): The Next Big Thing In The Crypto Space

While Avalanche (AVAX) and Dogwifhat (WIF) are plummeting, IntelMarkets (INTL) is another crypto coin that has captured investors’ attention. This rookie has given early buyers a 610% return in just a few short months—an amazing performance for this phase seven presale star. Not only that, but more price jumps are coming since this crypto ICO event is still far from over.

What makes IntelMarkets stand out from its peers is the innovation that it will bring to crypto trading. This upcoming trading platform will integrate AI technology into every level. Therefore, users will get the benefits of this tech, like autopilot bots or self-learning trading robots that improve their performance over time, up to 1000x leverage, and more.

The INTL native token will be the backbone of this ecosystem. This altcoin has already soared by 610% from its starting price, now costing $0.07. Phase nine will bring another 14% jump to $0.08. Given its assured listing price of $0.11, investors could see a 71% return by buying this altcoin now. Thus, INTL could be one of the best cryptos for fast returns.

Discover More About Intel Markets: