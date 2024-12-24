Avalanche and Chainlink Holders Accumulate This $0.12 DeFi Coin Amid Market Dip

The market has been experiencing huge volatility. As a result, investors have become very careful. Namely, most are getting out of their investments. This is happening to many major DeFi coin projects. One of them is Avalanche (AVAX). Another is Chainlink (LINK).

While both AVAX and LINK struggle, there’s a new DeFi coin that promises huge returns. This new DeFi coin is currently in presale. So, it isn’t affected by the volatility. It will launch just as the 2025 bull market heats up. Thus, it is expected to bring huge returns to those who get in now!

AVAX’s Price Is Down Despite a Massive Purchase

Recently, a whale bought $250M of AVAX tokens. This was a huge transaction for AVAX. So, Avalanche investors expected a rise in price. However, this didn’t happen. Namely, AVAX’s price continued to decrease. This caused massive worry for Avalanche holders.

Experts agree, as they say this shows that Avalanche’s strength is dwindling. Right now, AVAX’s price is at $36. It’s nearing its previous monthly lows as we speak. And Avalanche investors are losing confidence. With that in mind, experts say that AVAX’s price will continue to decrease in the coming weeks.

Namely, they say that AVAX’s price will go below $30 soon. Also, if the market continues to be volatile, AVAX’s price might dip even more. So, they recommend extreme caution to Avalanche investors. They also recommend that Avalanche investors diversify their portfolios.

One way to do that is by investing in a promising new DeFi coin. The DeFi coin in question is set to launch soon, bringing massive growth and utility with it! So, it is one of the best investments available right now!

LINK’s Price Is Also Struggling Due to Volatility

Chainlink investors are selling. That’s because of Chainlink’s failure to show strength. That’s why Chainlink investors are selling their tokens as we speak.

One large investor recently sold 100,000 LINK. Also, nearly 600,000 LINK tokens were sold in just 4 days. And this is just one exchange. LINK sell-offs have been happening everywhere. Because of this, LINK’s price is expected to decrease more. It’s already dipping, down by 24.73% in a week.

Experts say that Chainlink’s price might decrease by another 15% soon. That’s because they expect more Chainlink investors to sell. So, where are Chainlink investors going?

Many of them are investing in a new DeFi coin. This new coin will launch soon, coming just in time for the 2025 bull run. So, they believe that this new DeFi coin is the best investment they can make right now! The coin in question is none other than DTX Exchange (DTX)!

DTX Exchange: The Rising DeFi Coin Star

DTX Exchange is all the buzz right now. Despite the current market volatility, it has been gaining more investors with every new day. There are many reasons why people are so interested in DTX Exchange. One of them is that this new DeFi coin offers incredible perks.

For one, DTX Exchange comes with incredible transaction speeds. It uses the VulcanX blockchain to provide a massive 100,000 TPS. For reference, Solana offers 600 TPS. And Solana is considered extremely fast. So, the speed that DTX Exchange offers is absolutely incredible.

The speed will help you make much better trades. Namely, you’ll get better entries and exits. This will help you make huge profits. Also, DTX Exchange lets you use 1,000x leverage. This kind of leverage allows you to further boost your profits. So, the two perks combined will help you make life-changing money with a few trades!

DTX Exchange also makes trading easier. First off, it gives you access to many different assets, not just crypto. Secondly, it allows you to trade them all from one place. Lastly, it lets you manage all your assets from one dashboard. So, trading and asset management will be much easier and faster for you!

However, the perks that DTX Exchange offers are just the beginning. Another feature that sets this DeFi coin apart is its fair launch system. This allows everyone to have an equal chance to invest in DTX.

Most DeFi coin projects are supported by VCs and whales. In other words, they let large investors in before everyone else. This gives them the power to manipulate the price. Usually, they take profits all at once and leave smaller investors with nothing. However, this won’t happen with DTX Exchange.

That’s because it isn’t backed by large investors. Instead, it’s currently holding a public presale where over 300,000 smaller investors have chimed in. So, none of them have the power to manipulate the DTX price and chart!

Join the DTX Presale and Watch Your Portfolio Grow by 100x by Q1 2025!

DTX is currently in Stage 6 of its public presale. So, at this stage, you can buy your DTX tokens for $0.12. Once Stage 6 ends, Stage 7 will begin, and DTX’s price will rise to $0.14. So, you’ll be making money even during the presale alone.

So far, DTX has raised over $10.4M during its presale. And this is all from over 300,000 small investors. It’s not bundled into a few large investors. Because of this, it’s no surprise that so many people want to invest in this DeFi coin. It gives them an equal chance at making money!

Speaking of making money, experts say that DTX’s rally will begin after its launch. DTX is set to launch at $0.20 soon. After the launch, experts see DTX’s price rise by 100x in Q1, and even more throughout 2025!

Find out more information about DTX Exchange (DTX) by visiting the links below: