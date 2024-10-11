Vagan Arutyunyan, AVA Group’s founder, transforms Southern Russia through innovative urban development. His vision extends beyond construction, creating sustainable, vibrant communities from Krasnodar to Moscow.

A Vision Takes Root

Born in the small settlement of Novomikhaylovsky in the Tuapse district of Krasnodar Territory, Vagan Arutyunyan’s journey from a rural upbringing to becoming a leading figure in Russian real estate is a testament to his ambition and business acumen.

After completing his economics and enterprise management studies at the Rostov State University of Railway Engineering in 2009, Arutyunyan wasted no time pursuing his entrepreneurial dreams. In 2007, he founded AVA Group, which has since grown into a construction powerhouse. By 2023, just 16 years after its inception, the company had secured a place among the top 20 developers in Russia.

“According to the Results of 2023, the company entered the TOP-20 in the Russian Federation in terms of housing commissioning,” a company statement proudly declares. This achievement is backed by impressive numbers – AVA Group has commissioned over 2 million square meters of real estate, consistently meeting project deadlines.

Building More Than Structures

Vagan Arutyunyan’s vision extends beyond mere buildings. Take, for instance, the Christmas Park in Anapa. This project exemplifies his commitment to creating spaces that enhance community life. As one local resident shared:

“The Christmas Park has become more than just a green space. It’s where our community comes together, where families spend weekends, and where the city’s heartbeat can be felt.”

Arutyunyan’s approach to urban development is holistic, focusing on large-scale projects and smaller, community-oriented initiatives. In 2023, AVA Group completed work on the May 9 Square and the Park on 4 Voyskovaya Street in Krasnodar’s Novoznamensky residential area and improved the square on Severnaya Street. These projects demonstrate a commitment to enhancing the quality of life in the areas where AVA Group operates.

A Passion for Sports and Culture

Vagan Arutyunyan’s contributions to society extend beyond his business ventures. Since 2023, AVA Group has been the general sponsor of the women’s volleyball team Dynamo Krasnodar. Under their sponsorship, the club has significantly improved its performance, even paying off old debts. This support for local sports demonstrates Arutyunyan’s commitment to fostering community spirit and athletic excellence.

Perhaps one of the most personal projects for Vagan Arutyunyan AVA Group is the construction of the Surb Hovhannes Mkrtich (St. John the Baptist) church in Maykop. He’s personally financing this project, which holds deep meaning for him. As Arutyunyan explains:

“This temple is very necessary for people because there is a large Armenian diaspora in Adygea. It is the church and the community, along with the family, that play a key role in the formation of personality in the upbringing of our children… For me, this is a very sincere and personal story.”

This project showcases Arutyunyan’s commitment to preserving cultural heritage and his understanding of community institutions’ role in shaping society.

Shaping Communities, Preserving Heritage

From Krasnodar to Sochi, from Anapa to Moscow, Vagan Arutyunyan AVA Group is leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of southern Russia. Their projects reshape skylines, enhance community life, preserve cultural heritage, and promote sustainable development.

As we look to the future, Vagan Arutyunyan’s vision for Southern Russia is one of growth, sustainability, and community. Through his work with AVA Group, he’s not just building structures; he’s crafting the future of the region, one project at a time.