Atua AI (TUA) Reaches New Development Milestone, Expanding its On-Chain AI Enterprise Platform

Singapore, SG | October 9, 2024 – Atua AI has reached a key development milestone with the recent listing of its native TUA token on MEXC, a leading global exchange. This expansion strengthens Atua AI’s position in the blockchain and AI industries, following its listing on other major exchanges, and enhances access to its innovative platform.

The listing of the TUA token opens up new opportunities for users to engage with Atua AI’s advanced on-chain enterprise solutions. Designed to streamline enterprise operations, Atua AI integrates AI technology with blockchain, providing secure and scalable solutions for businesses and developers.

With the TUA token now more widely accessible, the platform continues to grow its ecosystem, offering cutting-edge tools for content creation, code generation, and business automation. Atua AI’s integration of blockchain ensures the integrity and security of enterprise processes, empowering organizations to adopt AI-driven solutions efficiently.

Atua AI’s continued focus on innovation and development ensures it remains at the forefront of AI and blockchain technology, bringing new possibilities for enterprises in the Web3 space.

About Atua AI

Atua AI is an all-in-one on-chain enterprise AI platform that leverages AI and blockchain technology to provide scalable and secure business solutions for enterprises and developers.

For more information, visit Atua AI.

