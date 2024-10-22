Atua AI (TUA) Drives On-Chain Enterprise Innovation with New Strategic Developments and AI Model Enhancements

Singapore, SG, October 22, 2024 – Atua AI (TUA) continues to lead in blockchain-powered enterprise solutions with the launch of new strategic developments and advanced AI model integrations. These enhancements solidify Atua AI’s role in transforming Web3 enterprises by streamlining workflows and optimizing operations with cutting-edge technologies.

The platform’s latest integration of Llama-3.1-Nemotron-70B-Instruct expands its AI capabilities, providing robust tools for content creation, automation, and efficient data management. This development aligns with the growing demand for scalable solutions, equipping enterprises with seamless cross-chain interoperability and enhanced productivity.

Atua AI’s commitment to innovation reflects its broader strategy to drive global adoption by empowering businesses and developers with blockchain-backed AI tools. These new features position Atua AI to meet the evolving needs of enterprises looking for secure, transparent, and efficient on-chain solutions.

With continuous upgrades, the platform is designed to facilitate smarter enterprise operations, bringing scalability and interoperability to the forefront. These strategic advancements demonstrate Atua AI’s focus on delivering robust solutions that enhance operational efficiency across the Web3 landscape.

About Atua AI

Atua AI is an all-in-one on-chain enterprise AI platform that integrates artificial intelligence with blockchain technology. It provides scalable, secure solutions for businesses, developers, and creators, enabling automation and operational efficiency within the Web3 landscape.

