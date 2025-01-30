KaJ Labs strengthens Atua AI’s ecosystem with a $180M TRUMP Memecoin acquisition.

Seattle, WA | January 29, 2025 — KaJ Labs, the developer of Atua AI (TUA), has announced the acquisition of $180 million worth of TRUMP Memecoin. This strategic move aims to diversify Atua AI’s blockchain ecosystem, unlocking new opportunities for decentralized enterprise solutions.

The acquisition of TRUMP Memecoin highlights KaJ Labs’ commitment to leveraging innovative blockchain assets to enhance Atua AI’s capabilities. By incorporating high-value tokens like TRUMP Memecoin, Atua AI aims to expand its platform’s functionality, enabling enterprises to access unique blockchain-driven tools and solutions.

This acquisition aligns with Atua AI’s vision to integrate advanced technologies and blockchain assets that support decentralized enterprise operations. TRUMP Memecoin will serve as a catalyst for expanding Atua AI’s ecosystem, offering new pathways for enterprise growth and engagement in the decentralized space.

Atua AI remains focused on combining artificial intelligence and blockchain to deliver cutting-edge tools for decentralized enterprises. The addition of TRUMP Memecoin represents another milestone in its mission to revolutionize enterprise operations.

About Atua AI

Atua AI is an advanced on-chain platform offering scalable AI-driven solutions for decentralized enterprises. By integrating innovative blockchain assets and intelligent tools, Atua AI empowers businesses with secure, efficient, and adaptive solutions for modern challenges.

