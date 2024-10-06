Atua AI Secures $23M in Funding from KaJ Labs to Accelerate On-Chain AI Enterprise Platform Development

Singapore, SG – Atua AI, an innovative on-chain enterprise AI platform, has successfully secured $23 million in funding from KaJ Labs. The investment will be used to accelerate the development and expansion of Atua AI’s comprehensive suite of AI-powered solutions, specifically designed for enterprises operating in the Web3 space.

Atua AI, known for integrating artificial intelligence with blockchain technology, offers a variety of AI-driven tools that enable businesses to streamline workflows, generate content, and enhance productivity across industries. With this $23M commitment from KaJ Labs, Atua AI is poised to expand its platform’s capabilities, making advanced AI solutions more accessible to a global audience.

KaJ Labs, a decentralized research organization dedicated to promoting innovation in AI and blockchain technologies, sees Atua AI as a pivotal platform in the future of decentralized enterprises. The funding will be used to scale Atua AI’s infrastructure, support ongoing research and development, and drive the platform’s global adoption.

“This investment is a testament to the potential Atua AI holds in revolutionizing how AI is utilized in the decentralized world,” said J.King Kasr, CEO at KaJ Labs. “We are excited to support Atua AI as it continues to push the boundaries of AI and blockchain integration.”

The additional funding will also support strategic partnerships and integrations, further solidifying Atua AI’s position as a leader in the on-chain AI space. With a focus on enhancing user experience and providing robust AI tools, the platform is expected to become a go-to solution for businesses looking to harness AI in a decentralized, secure, and scalable environment.

For more information, visit atua.ai.

About Atua AI

Atua AI is an on-chain enterprise AI platform offering a range of AI-powered tools designed for content creation, transcription, and voice generation. By integrating AI with blockchain technology, Atua AI provides businesses and creators with innovative, decentralized solutions for automating and enhancing their workflows.

About KaJ Labs

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focused on developing advanced AI and blockchain technologies. Committed to fostering global innovation, KaJ Labs invests in projects that push the boundaries of what is possible through AI and blockchain integration.

