At-home rapid test kits allow flu testing without doctor visits

With flu season right around the bend, the United States has a new (and familiar) way for people to test for the flu—this time without seeing a doctor or even leaving their homes. To increase accessibility to flu testing, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized a list of combination at-home antigen test kits under the Emergency Use Act. Now, with these kits widely available, it may be a good time to stock up on a few boxes during Amazon Prime Day.

Flu season looming

Clinic visits for respiratory illnesses that include fever, cough or a sore throat have been relatively tame in September. But if historical data is any indication, then flu cases will soon surge. During the 2023-2024 flu season, the United States for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) received 3.9 million clinical influenza test reports from clinics around the country, of which 351,460 (9 percent) were positive. The number of detected positive tests ramped up at the beginning of October before peaking at the end of December.

Conversely, wait times for doctor’s appointments have gone the opposite way. A 2022 survey by AMN Healthcare indicated that it took an average of 26 days to schedule a new patient physician appointment in 15 of the largest cities in the U.S., up from the 21 days in 2004.

New combinational rapid antigen test authorized for emergency use

To improve both access and speed of testing, one of the tools being employed is combination rapid antigen tests. During the COVID-19 pandemic, rapid antigen test kits improved both access to and speed of testing.

Building on this proven concept, healthcare companies have developed combination rapid testing kits that detect both influenza and COVID-19. For the first time, people can test for the flu at home, reducing their exposure to crowds and avoiding long waits for appointments.

Despite offering enhanced diagnostic capabilities, these combination antigen tests remain user-friendly and will feel familiar to anyone who has previously used a COVID-19 nasal swab. Even for those using the test for the first time, the process is simple, clear, and easy to follow. The non-invasive nature of the test makes it particularly well-suited for vulnerable populations, such as the elderly, as well as for parents testing their children. The convenience and comfort of these tests contribute to their growing popularity, making them an accessible option for households.

Multiple test kit brands have already received approval under the U.S. FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). This authorization allows unapproved medical products to be temporarily approved during public health emergencies, ensuring wider access to critical, timely diagnostic tools. By expanding the availability of these tests, the EUA aims to facilitate quicker medical interventions and improve the management of infectious diseases during times of crisis.

These tests are widely available over the counter without a prescription, such as the one by WELLlife. This particular test distinguishes itself with its speed, capable of detecting Influenza A, Influenza B and COVID-19 in 10 minutes. Moreover, it has a detection window of five days as opposed to the industry average of four days. In terms of accuracy, it’s comparable to the best in the industry.

During Amazon Prime Day on Oct. 8 and 9, the two-count box of WELLlife flu and COVID-19 at-home test kits are on sale for $22.98.