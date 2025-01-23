Aston Villa Football Club Ranks as One of the World’s Top 20 Earning Clubs

Aston Villa has been ranked as one of the world’s top 20 earning football clubs.
Takeaway Points
- Aston Villa has ranked as one of the world’s top 20 earning football clubs.
- The matchday revenue increased by €20 million, broadcast income rose by nearly €40 million, and commercial revenue climbed by €8 million.
- This year, the club will launch The Warehouse as part of the North Grounds redevelopment project.
- Aston Villa Football Club is a founding member of the Football League and a leading institution in the English game.
Aston Villa makes history
Aston Villa Football Club said on Wednesday that it has earned a spot on Deloitte’s Football League Money Report as the 18th highest revenue-generating club worldwide, marking the club’s highest ranking in nearly 30 years and its first inclusion in the top 20 since 2009.
The achievement is marked by an extraordinary 27 percent revenue growth year-over-year, bringing the club’s total revenue to €310.2 million in 2024, with significant further growth anticipated in 2025 as the club continues its relentless push into the upper echelons of European football, the club said in a statement.
Chris Heck, President of Business Operations at Aston Villa Football Club, said, “This is a proud moment for Aston Villa and our fans. Earning a place among the most significant revenue-generating clubs in the world is not just a milestone but a reflection of our vision to create a club that competes at the highest level globally. We are in the midst of a strategic plan to elevate this English club to a global leader, and these results are a testament to our success so far.”
“Every decision we make is strategically designed to make this club one of the best in the world. We are building something truly special here in Birmingham, and this achievement marks just the beginning of our journey to cement our place in the pantheon of football’s elite,” Chris added.
The club Revenue
According to the report, the matchday revenue increased by €20 million, broadcast income rose by nearly €40 million, and commercial revenue climbed by €8 million.
What will Aston Villa launch in 2025?
In 2025, the club said it will launch The Warehouse as part of the North Grounds redevelopment project and host a new slate of summer concerts. These initiatives, alongside continued investment in Villa Park, are solidifying Birmingham’s status as a hub for live entertainment and sports, generating economic growth for the entire region.
About Aston Villa Football Club
Founded in 1874, Aston Villa Football Club is a founding member of the Football League and a leading institution in the English game. One of only five English clubs to have been crowned champions of Europe, the team has historically enjoyed exceptional success domestically, including seven First Division Championships, seven FA Cup titles, and five Football League Cups.
A club of the future, AVFC is committed to innovating technologically, on and off the pitch, providing best in-class experience for fans and leading the football industry for best practice. United behind the club values of Pride, Passion and Purpose, Aston Villa Football Club continually thrives to push the boundaries of what a football club should be.