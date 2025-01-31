Asset Chain Launches Testnet v2: Pioneering AI-Powered EVM Blockchain for Real-World Assets

Enugu, Nigeria, 31st January 2025, Asset Chain is redefining blockchain innovation with the launch of Testnet v2, its AI-powered Layer-1 platform designed to bring real-world assets (RWAs) on-chain. By merging scalable blockchain technology with AI-driven infrastructure, Asset Chain is creating a revolutionary ecosystem for RWA tokenization, DePIN, gaming, and AI-powered decentralized applications (dApps).

With over 500,000 transactions completed, Asset Chain Testnet v2 lays the foundation for a next-generation blockchain that combines secure and scalable transactions with intelligent, data-driven decision-making. Asset Chain is positioning itself as a leader in the African crypto space, targeting global mass adoption and solidifying its status as one of the most promising AI-enabled EVM blockchains.

Africa: The Rising Star in Crypto Adoption

Africa is at the forefront of crypto adoption, ranking second on the Chainalysis Global Crypto Adoption Index. Nearly 45% of Africans have interacted with cryptocurrencies, with Nigeria leading global transaction volumes. Asset Chain is tapping into this rapidly growing market, empowering the region’s tech-savvy youth to innovate and adopt blockchain solutions that can scale globally.

AI Meets Blockchain: A New Paradigm for RWA and DePIN

Asset Chain is setting a new standard for blockchain by seamlessly integrating AI at the protocol level. This “Intelligence-First Blockchain” offers a robust foundation for real-world asset tokenization and compliance, unlocking a tokenized global economy.

Its advanced features include:

On-Chain Valuation : AI models analyze on-chain and off-chain data to provide accurate asset valuations.

Regulatory Compliance : AI-powered engines ensure dynamic, automated compliance with evolving regulations.

Smarter Lending : AI-driven credit scoring simplifies underwriting for RWA-backed loans, enhancing efficiency and inclusivity.

With its Onchain AI Engine (OAE) and Intelligent Asset Compliance (IAC) frameworks, Asset Chain delivers secure, scalable, and intelligent infrastructure for developers and users alike.

A Developer’s Dream: Scalability, Performance, and Rewards

Asset Chain is quickly becoming the blockchain of choice for developers, with 100+ projects and 10,000+ smart contracts already deployed. The platform offers:

Lachesis-Proof-of-Stake (LPoS) for fast, secure transactions at a fraction of the cost—just $0.00004 per transaction.

Sharding Architecture that processes up to 20,000 transactions per second , ensuring global scalability.

Mobile Validator Nodes , allowing users to operate validator nodes directly from their phones, enhancing accessibility.

Developers are incentivized to build AI-powered dApps and maintain a vibrant ecosystem through rewards, unparalleled support, and seamless interoperability.

A Call to Innovators: Shape the Future with Testnet v2

Testnet v2 invites developers, blockchain enthusiasts, and AI pioneers to explore Asset Chain’s cutting-edge infrastructure:

Build and deploy scalable, AI-enhanced applications.

Leverage the chain’s advanced tools for the tokenizing real-world assets.

Participate in shaping the future of decentralized AI ecosystems.

Early adopters are eligible for exclusive incentives, including advanced feature access and rewards for contributing to the network’s growth and stability.

A Vision for the Future

As Asset Chain prepares for its mainnet launch, it continues to redefine decentralized finance through innovation, intelligence, and inclusion. By combining AI and blockchain, Asset Chain is creating a future where assets are universally accessible, intelligently managed, and built to the empower individuals and businesses.

To learn more and join the revolution, visit www.assetchain.org.