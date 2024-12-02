Asian countries take the lead in IT outsourcing, with Vietnam at the forefront

The IT outsourcing market in Asia is rapidly growing, becoming a leading hub for IT services for businesses worldwide. Factors such as competitive costs and a highly skilled workforce have helped the region establish a strong position in the industry. Among these nations, Vietnam is emerging as a key player, combining affordability with high-quality software development.

In particular, Vietnam’s IT outsourcing sector is experiencing impressive growth, with an annual increase of 12.23%, projected to reach $1,237.00m by 2029. Investments from global tech giants like Microsoft and IBM further highlight Vietnam’s ascent as a premier destination for cost-effective and innovative IT solutions.

A key factor in Vietnam’s rise is its talented developer base. According to HackerRank, Vietnam ranked 23rd globally for having the best developers, outperforming India, Indonesia, Philippines, and Malaysia. Vietnam also ranked 3rd for expertise in AI and Blockchain.

Among Vietnam-based IT service providers, Synodus distinguishes itself as a premier technology solution partner in the BFSI and Public Sector. What sets Synodus apart is its consultancy expertise, grounded in deep domain understanding and a business-driven approach. The company is known for delivering faster, cost-effective solutions through a proven development process, ensuring clients achieve their goals efficiently.

Asia – the rising hub for IT outsourcing

Across Asia, the IT outsourcing market is projected to reach US$114.80bn in 2024, growing at an annual rate (CAGR 2024-2029) of 9.34%, resulting in a market volume of US$179.40bn by 2029. Key industries driving this expansion include finance (BFSI), healthcare, e-commerce, and technology sectors.

“Software development services, data management, cloud computing, and more recently, blockchain and AI, are among the hottest fields in outsourcing. Synodus is also focusing on these areas in our outsourcing services,” said Mr. Cong Nguyen, CEO of Synodus.

Top countries for IT outsourcing in Asia

Several Asian countries have become top destinations for businesses looking to outsource technology development and software solutions, with India, China, and Vietnam leading the way.

India

India has established itself as a global leader in IT outsourcing with vast talent pool and competitive costs, making it a go-to destination for companies seeking high-quality tech solutions.

Labor cost: $19 – $40 per hour

Skill availability: One of the largest IT workforces, highly skilled in programming, AI, blockchain.

Infrastructure: the internet speed is good in major cities but still limited in rural areas, with inconsistent power and internet connectivity. => outsourcing companies located in major cities can support seamless communication and data transfer, but rural areas may face challenges.

Business environment: India offers a stable business environment with strong government support for the IT sector. However, its complex legal system and administrative processes can make IT outsourcing more difficult.

Associated risks: While India has low political and social risks, there are concerns about cybersecurity and regulations. The country’s heavy dependence on the IT industry could also create economic challenges if the global tech market slows down.

China

China is often seen as the second leading IT outsourcing destination in Asia, home to developers with expertise in data structures, mathematics, functional programming, and security.

Labor cost: $19 – $38 per hour

Skill availability: Strong in advanced tech, but weaker in English communication.

Infrastructure: China has excellent tech infrastructure with modern data centers, but its tight controls on the internet can hinder communication in the outsourcing process.

Business environment: China has a strong business environment supported by the government for the tech industry. However, concerns about intellectual property protection and the legal system remain, and taxes and regulations can pose challenges for IT outsourcing.

Associated risks: China faces risks related to information censorship, policy changes, intellectual property protection, and potential trade tensions can affect outsourcing businesses in China.

Vietnam

While India and China have long dominated for IT dedicated teams, new players like Vietnam are gaining ground, as considered the next “Silicon Valley” of Southeast Asia. With investments from giants like Microsoft and IBM, Vietnam’s rise is evident.

The country’s 23rd place in HackerRank’s global ranking of best developers, ahead of India and other Southeast Asia countries, highlights its strength in the Asia IT outsourcing market.

Labor cost: $18 – $22 per hour

Skill availability: Young, highly skilled engineers in software development, blockchain, AI.

Infrastructure: Solid infrastructure in major cities, good internet speeds and reliable power supply. => Supports seamless communication and data transfer effectively for most projects.

Business environment: Vietnam is improving its business environment with incentives for the IT sector. The government is strengthening intellectual property laws and support, making it an attractive place for outsourcing. However, businesses should understand local regulations before entering the market. => Highly favorable for outsourcing partnerships, with ongoing efforts to enhance the regulatory landscape.

Associated risks: Vietnam has low political and social risks, but issues related to cybersecurity and intellectual property protection require careful attention.

Synodus – your trusted tech partner, beyond IT outsourcing

Founded in 2019, Synodus has established a strong and unique presence in both domestic and international markets by embracing distinctive approaches to thinking and working. This commitment to differentiation sets Synodus apart from other IT providers in Vietnam.

Mission: Build strong technology teams and impactful software in BFSI and Public Sector to drive business growth and improve lives.

Vision: A global premium provider of BFSI and Public Sector solutions from Vietnam.

Notable clients:

Fortune 500 companies: BOC Aviation, KPMG, Unilever

International Enterprises: Mandai Wildlife Group, Berg Bulk

Top Banks in SEA: Vietcombank, Techcombank, MB Bank

State Agencies in Vietnam & the Philippines

Why large and small companies trust Synodus?

Rapid Deployment: Synodus prioritizes rapid deployment, adaptability and continuous improvement to stay ahead in a fast-paced world.

Industry Focus: Synodus builds stellar software for large enterprises and startups in BFSI, Public Sector and Healthcare, sharing their domain expertise and in-depth market insights.

Cost-effective Solutions: Synodus ensures high-quality software at a fair price through fixed-price model and efficient development process. It contains best practices for organizing project team, designing workload, operating it at scale, and evolving it over time.

Partnership Approach:

” At Synodus, we don’t just serve our clients; we forge enduring partnerships that drive success for both parties. Our collaborative approach is built on mutual trust and shared aspirations, ensuring that we work together toward common goals. By aligning our expertise with your vision, we create innovative solutions that not only meet your needs but also empower your business to thrive. Together, we achieve win-win results that elevate us both.”, said Mr. Cong Nguyen, CEO of Synodus.

“Our purpose extends beyond providing IT solutions. We aim to elevate Vietnam’s position on the global tech map”, he added.

With its rapid growth and strong potential, Vietnam has solidified its place as a trusted IT outsourcing destination in Asia. Synodus, representing this innovation and advancement, stands as a leading player in the country’s tech landscape.

